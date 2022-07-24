Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslin come up with new costumes in photos from the movie Barbie

New footage from the recording set of Barbie circulated on the internet in the last week. In them, it is possible to see the actress who will star in the feature, Margot Robbieand the actor Ryan Goslinwho will live the Kendressed as cowboys.

Margot wore all pink clothes, the main characteristic of the character, while her partner wore a black and white suit. The two wore a hat.

The record, made by a paparazzo happened when they were together backstage of the production, in Los Angeles.

The film, which will be directed by the filmmaker Greta Gerwig, promises to have a more feminist line, which is one of the professional’s hallmarks. But despite the rumors, little is known about the project, which has been kept under wraps since it was announced.

Rumors point out that the version of the most famous doll in the world will suffer an identity crisis when it realizes that it is not the only model in the world.

For its other versions, the actresses would be cast Issa Rae and Hari Nef. Ken, will also go through the same experience, discovering that there are others of his, and this time the actors Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa must enter the scene.

Costumes hark back to the 1970s

According to the new images, it is possible to deduce that the costumes worn by Margot refer to the 1970s. A pink jumpsuit, typical of the time and the scarf tied around her neck, further reinforce the theory.

The clothing and accessories strategy may have to do with the time when the doll was released worldwide, in the late fifties.

The character’s first live-action will also feature Emma Mackey (death on the nile), Will Ferrell (zoolander 2), Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbuster) and Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) in the list. besides the singer Dua Lipa.

About playing the main character, Margot says she is very excited and that the audience has no idea of ​​the director’s plans for the story.

”People immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is going to play with a doll, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different from imagined,” he provoked.

Recently, the star decided to abandon social networks and said goodbye to her followers: ”Taking a break from social media for now”. She didn’t explain why she made the decision.

the launch of Barbietakes place next year.

