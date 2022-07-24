Margot Robbie will appear in the end of the soap opera that revealed her

Margot Robbie may be the highest paid actress in Hollywood, but she hasn’t let her success go to her head. The star of the Barbie doll movie does not forget her origins and accepted to make a cameo in the last chapter of the Australian soap opera Neighbors, a plot that revealed her. The final episode airs next Thursday (28).

Contrary to what happens in Brazilian soap operas, soap operas in countries such as the United States, Australia and England do not have a defined beginning, middle and end. The plots drag on for decades, go through countless casting changes and only end when the audience collapses or when production costs rise so much that the investment is no longer worthwhile.

Neighbors, for example, had been on air since 1985 in Australia and was so successful there that it also began airing in the United Kingdom – and on the BBC, the most prestigious channel in the world. Margot Robbie acted in the soap opera between 2008 and 2011, in the skin of the teenager Donna Freedman. The character was so beloved that chapter 6,000 was reserved for her wedding to Ringo Brown (Sam Clark).

As she has a very busy schedule with her films, Margot could not return to Australia to shoot her scenes, but she did her best not to be left out of the farewell to Neighbors. According to Deadline, she shot her cameo directly from Los Angeles.

And she is not the only famous revealed by the soap opera that will return for the end. Singers Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia (yes, the one from the song Torn) also have confirmed appearances, as well as actors Jesse Spencer (from Chicago Fire) and Guy Pearce (from Amnesia).

Throughout its 37 seasons, Neighbors has also revealed names like Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam, Russell Crowe, Dichen Lachman (from Rupture), Dean Geyer (from Glee) and Radha Mitchell (from the Riddick franchise), among many others. But these, at least for now, haven’t confirmed their return in the final chapter. Will we have a surprise appearance by Thor?