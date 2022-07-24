Marvel Announces Avengers 4 and 5, Reveals Release Dates



07/23/2022 22:16

After Avengers: Endgame ended the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the House of Ideas announced Avengers 4 and 5, which will adapt famous sagas from the comics.

Avengers 4 be called Avengers: Kang Dynasty (Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in the original).

The fifth film from the team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to be called Avengers: Secret Wars (Avengers: Secret Wars)

Release dates for the films have also been released: Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 2, 2025, while Avengers 5 opens on November 7, 2025, indicating that they may be sequels to each other.

The films are part of the Multiverse Saga, which was also made official during SDCC 2022.

More about Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is a 2019 superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and part of the MCU.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the film features a cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson , Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies attempt to reverse the destruction caused by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers movies can now be watched on Disney+.

