Marvel Announces News and Marks Day Three of Comic-Con 2022 | pop

The panel opened with our dear “Zé Boné”, better known as Kevin Feige, head of the production company, entering the stage to welcome the audience and confirm that the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to an end after the release of the next Black Panther movie. Speaking of which, the trailer showing closed the panel, after being shown twice!

Watch the trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”!

And look at this spoiler than we will have in Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

But before we talk about Phase 6, we still need to tell you… What’s going on in Phase 5. Check it out!

The Phase has its kick with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and it was already announced to us that the movie will take place in the Quantum Realm and the villain Modok will be present.

Then we will have series Secret Invasion, which debuts in early 2023 on Disney+. The series, described as an intense thriller, will see the return of Cobie Smulders in the role of Maria Hill and Don Cheadle as War Machine.

“It’s a guessing game, figuring out who is what,” explained the actress about the production’s plot.

In addition to all this, the date of the new vampire hunter movie has still been confirmed bladealso scheduled for November 2023.

The new phase also comes with:

Volume 3 of “ Guardians of the Galaxy” scheduled for May 2023;

scheduled for May 2023; next season of “ Loki” scheduled for mid-2023;

scheduled for mid-2023; “ Daredevil: Born Again “, new series of demolisher which will feature 18 episodes, scheduled for 2024. The cast brings back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio as the villain Wilson Fisk.

“, new series of which will feature 18 episodes, scheduled for 2024. The cast brings back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio as the villain Wilson Fisk. “Agatha: Coven of Chaos“, spin-off series of “WandaVison” with the villain, Agatha Harkness.

We were graced with a new trailer of “She Hulk”, a series that debuts in August on Disney+. This time, fans could see a slight improvement in the series’ special effects, which were heavily criticized in the first version of the trailer.

“Captain America: New World Order”

the next movie of Captain America, starring Anthony Mackie, is already in production and will be titled “Captain America: New World Order”. We still have the premiere of two series on Disney+: ironheart, for. end of 2023 and echoto mid-2023

The film thunderbolts, scheduled for July 26, 2024, marks the end of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And we’re on to Phase 6!

And yes, we will have not one, but TWO movies from the “Avengers” in 2025! They will be inside the project The Multiverse Sagawhich starts at the end of Phase 4 and goes through Phase 6.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” premieres on May 2, 2025, while “Avengers: Secret Wars” It is scheduled for release on November 8, 2025.