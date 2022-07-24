Marvel Announces Phases 5 and 6 at San Diego Comic-Con

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The last year we saw Mavel at San Diego Comic-Con was 2019. Pre-pandemic by Covid-19 and still and after the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Kevin Feige took the stage to detail announcements for the future of Marvel Studios and the MCU. On the occasion, fans got to know some of the main releases planned for the following years, such as Shang-Chi (2021), eternal (2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and many others.

Now, in 2022, the marvel studios finally returned to the event after two years. With Phase 4 super underway, Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con brought a lot of news, beyond expected by fans. Find out everything that happened at the event took place this Saturday (23), at 21:00 GMT.

What did Marvel present at San Diego Comic-Con?

First and foremost, Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con linked announcements to the closest projects on the release schedule. In short, the production company announced the beginning of Phase 5, including the first film by Sam Wilson with the mantle of Captain America and other films from Phase 6. They are the new “Avengers” and the new “Fantastic Four”.

End of Phase 4

Initially, Marvel began work with a video narrated by Stan Lee. With great emotion, the legacy of Marvel so far was remembered. Soon after, the company announced the end of phase 4 with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“.

The new official poster and trailer was presented to the public, revealing the arrival of the new character Namor the submarine prince, played by Tenoch Huerta. This character is considered to be the first mutant to appear in the comics.

Start of Phase 5

About the beginning of Phase 5, the works start from the film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“, scheduled for release on February 17, 2023.

Soon after, on May 5, 2023, the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3“. In the sequel, on July 28, 2023, comes “the marvels” with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). To wrap up the news about releases in 2023, on November 3 there’s the release of “blade“.

Already in 2024, we will have the arrival of Sam Wilson’s new Captain America in “Captain America: New World Order“. Finally, phase 5 ends with the release of “thunderbolts“, on July 26, 2024.

Phase 5 Series

In addition to the movies at the cinema, Marvel will release some series on Disney+, which has no premiere date yet. Are they:

Secret Invasion (2023)

Loki season 2 (2023)

Wandavision spin-off (2023)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (2023)

Echo (2023)

Ironheart (2023)

Daredevil (2024)

Phase 6

Finally, at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel even announced the start of Phase 6, which begins with the release of “Fantastic Four“, on November 8, 2024, and continues with the new “Avengers“.

READ MORE

Anyway, did you like our article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social networks. twitter and Instagram to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.