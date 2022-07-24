Marvel reveals Secret Invasion premiere date and logo

New images have been shown for the next series of Disney+ Secret Invasion (Secret Invasion) during the panel Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con, including an anticipated release date and a new logo.

Secret Invasion (Secret Invasion) will launch on Disney+ in the first half of 2023. Cobie Smulders, who reprises her role as Maria Hill – Nick Fury’s decorated spy and loyal colleague – was ready to talk about the new production. To the audience’s delight, a clip (not yet available on the internet) was shown to give an idea of ​​what’s to come.

Secret Invasion gives marvel studios is starring Samuel L. Jackson like Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn like the Skrull Talos, characters who met in captain marvel. they join Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page.

The crossover series features a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls that have infiltrated Earth for years.

Secret Invasion was written in the comics by Brian Michael Bendis. The eight-part limited crossover series centered on a long-term, subversive invasion of Earth by the Skrulls, a group of alien shapeshifters who secretly replaced many superheroes in the Marvel Universe with imposters over a period of years, prior to the invasion.

During the movie captain marvel (2019), the Skrulls were introduced in more detail, led by the character Talos. In the plot, they were on the run across the galaxy to find a new home to escape the Kree. With the help of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson)the Skrulls set out in search of a new homeworld, later revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home that Talos and his wife Soren had switched places with Nick Fury and Maria Hill, with the former currently working with the Skrulls on their ship.