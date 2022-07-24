Marvel Studios Brings Surprises and Lots of Excitement to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con

Excitement and excitement filled Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this Saturday, July 23, as Miss Minutes appeared to introduce Kevin Feige, President of marvel studios and Marvel’s CCO, who was joined on stage by moderator Ash Crossan to kick off the studio’s long-awaited live-action panel. Feige didn’t disappoint the excited crowd, showing off the upcoming releases from Marvel Cinematic Universe with trailers, previews, Q&A with talent and filmmakers, big announcements and an extraordinary live performance. PHASE 4: Featured trailers and talent, plus an amazing performance Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Panther: Wakanda Forever filled Hall H with cheers and applause, starting with a live performance by Baaba Maal (vocals), Massamba Diop (tama) and dancers and percussionists. Feige was joined on stage by director Ryan Coogler and cast members Mabel Cadena, Michaela Cole, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Florence Kasumba, Alex Livinalli, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Thorne and Letitia Wright for a question and answer session. and answers and the viewing of the first trailer of the film, which is now available for download and sharing.



In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Studios’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation against world powers. actors shortly after the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to accept this next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of veteran warrior Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path to the realm of Wakanda. Featuring Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Feige also shared that the film is the last title for Phase 4.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11, 2022. She-Hulk: Defender Of Heroes

Fans won’t have to wait long for the next Phase 4 title with

She-Hulk: Defender Of Heroes debuting exclusively on Disney+ on August 17, 2022. Directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, as well as head writer Jessica Gao, were on the panel with cast members Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and Jameela Jamil for a lively Q&A session. answers about the new series. The public watched the new trailer, which is now available for download and sharing.

In She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes At Marvel Studios, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in cases aimed at superhumans, must navigate the complicated life of a single woman in her early thirties who is also a two-meter-tall, super-powered green hulk.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes an array of MCU veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass. and Elise Goldsberry.

MULTIVERSE SAGA: Two Avengers films to culminate the Saga

Fans were the first to know that Phases 4, 5 and 6 are officially part of the Multiverse Sagawhich includes two brand new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynastywhich will be released on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Warspremiering on November 7, 2025.

PHASE 5: Talents take the stage, in addition to the revelation of new titles and dates

Feige revealed that Phase 5 begins in 2023 with

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, opening in theaters on February 17, 2023. Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton participated in a lively Q&A with the presenter. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an adventure that is a unique addition to the franchise. Fans in the auditorium were able to get a small preview of the production.

Superhero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. With Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will take them beyond the confines of what they can do. thought possible.

Then the exciting new series Secret Invasion will launch on Disney+ in the first half of 2023. Cobie Smulders, who reprises her role as Maria Hill – Nick Fury’s decorated spy and loyal colleague – was ready to talk about the new production. To the audience’s delight, a clip was shown to give an idea of ​​what’s to come.

Secret Invasion from Marvel Studios stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, characters who met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page.

The crossover series features a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls that have infiltrated Earth for years.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023. Many Guardians were on hand to talk about the highly anticipated third part of Guardians of the Galaxy. With director James Gunn taking the lead, cast members Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova participated in a captivating conversation. Chukwudi Iwuji arrived on stage in full costume, revealing to fans that he will play the High Evolutionary in the film. In addition, audiences were treated to a special first look at the upcoming feature film.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 at Marvel Studios, our beloved group of misfits is a little different. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe as well as protect one of his own. A quest that, if not successfully completed, could lead to the end of Guardians as we know them.

New details have emerged about a number of already-announced Phase 5 titles. Showing exclusively on Disney+ in 2023 are the highly-anticipated series, which are currently in production, including ECHOwhich is scheduled to premiere at the end of the first half of 2023; Loki, second season, also premiering late in the first half of 2023; and

ironheartpremiering in the second half of 2023.

Agatha: Coven Of Chaos begins filming later this year, with a premiere at the end of 2023.

Phase 5 theatrical releases include The Marvel, directed by Nia DaCosta, which opens in theaters on July 28, 2023; and bladewhich begins filming in October and arrives in theaters on November 3, 2023.

Feige revealed for the first time today a trio of engaging projects premiering in 2024 that have been very well received by fans.

• Captain America: New World Order opens in theaters on May 3, 2024.

• Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode season featuring the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, launching on Disney+ in the first half of 2024.

• thunderboltsfeaturing an exciting band of heroes, set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

PHASE 6: Fantastic Four precedes the new Avengers titles

Looking to the future, Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises an immersive narrative and Marvel Studios’ signature adventure style.

• Fantastic Four hits theaters on November 8, 2024. Production on this feature-length film featuring Marvel’s most iconic family begins next year.

• Avengers: The Kang Dynasty opens in theaters on May 2, 2025.

• Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for release on November 7, 2025.