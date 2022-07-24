MARVEL UNTIL 2026! Discover all the new releases of “Phase 5” and “Phase 6” from Marvel Studios for cinema and Disney+ – Portal Famosos Brasil

MARVEL UNTIL 2026! Discover all the new Marvel Studios “Phase 5” and “Phase 6” releases for cinema and Disney+

This Saturday the famous Comic-Con took place in San Diego, United States and of course, Marvel Studios fans kept an eye on all the details for the schedule of the most beloved superheroes in the world.

With more than 10 new productions, including the new “Avengers” movies, Marvel revealed several news about its series, cast and even the exclusive trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. So get ready that a lot of news is coming! Follows:

Marvel began by confirming that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will close phase four of Marvel, having its official release on November 11, 2022. The production trailer was also confirmed and shows that Wakanda will have to fight a battle against the Prince Submarine, Namor.

Watch:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Who knew we would have a third “Ant-Man” movie, right? But yes, it is now official and the production will be responsible for the opening of phase 5 of Marvel Studios, being released right after “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, on February 23, 2024.

Check out the poster:

“Secret Invasion”

The plot that continues “Captain Marvel”, shows the return of Nick Fury to Earth, after spending six years in exile in space. Fury discovers the existence of Skrulls infiltrated on the planet and decides to go to war with the extra-terrestrial race. The release follows “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, still in the first half of 2023, on Disney +.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3”

Will Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finally be reunited with Gamora (Zoe Saldana)? After their intergalactic journey with the God of Thunder, Thor, the space superheroes go from the continuation to their plot, being the second Marvel release to the cinemas. Production arrives on May 5th.

“ECHO”

The series follows that Maya Lopez, the protégé of the Kingpin and who appears in the series Hawkeye will also have its official launch by Disney Plus in the American summer. Maya, also known as Echo, is a deaf character with photographic reflexes. She wanted revenge on Clint Burton for killing her parents under the persona of Ronin.

“Loki: Season Two”

Did anyone expect this one? It seems that the unfolding of the mess that Loki caused in the first season of his series, will have strong reflections in the second season of the series that also premieres in the American summer of 2023, directly on Disney +

“The Marvels”

The sequel to “Captain Marvel” will bring not the most powerful superhero in space, Carol Denvers (Brie Larson), but also the presence of Ms. Marvel, played by young Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who recently wrapped up her series on Disney+, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who had her empowered appearance in “WandaVision).

The film hits theaters on July 28 and should have its poster revealed only next year.

“Blade”

Doctor Morbius… we have visitors, too bad he wants to kill you! Blade’s debut was still uncertain for Marvel fans, but it’s confirmed that the production is going to theaters. The vampire hunter has its official debut on November 3, 2023, being the last Marvel release in theaters for the next year.

“Ironheart”

The series that will tell the story of Riri Williams will be the last debut of 2023 for Disney+ in the Marvel universe. Still without an official date, the series promises to be released in the winter of 2023 and will address how the young woman was able to create her own version of Tony Stark’s armor, being one of the main and future avengers.

“Demolisher”

Marvel listened to the desire of fans of “Daredevil” and promised to deliver a new season for the avenger of Hell’s Kitchen. Titled “Daredevil: Reborn”, the series premieres in spring 2024 with a total of 18 new episodes. The production logo was revealed.

“Agatha Harkness: Coven Of Chaos”

Anyone who was left with a taste for more with the villain Agatha Harkness, in “WandaVision”, will have the opportunity to learn more about one of the greatest and most powerful witches in the Marvel universe. The series that airs on Disney + is expected to premiere only in late 2023 and early 2024.

“Captain America: The New World Order”

The fourth film of “Captain America” opens on May 3, 2024 in theaters and unlike his last three productions, we will not see Captain Steve Rogers according to the famous shield, but his friend in battle, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mcckie). It is worth remembering that the character has already had his series released on Disney +. The production will be responsible for opening the 2024 session of Marvel films.

“Thunderbolts”

Heroes or Villains? The “Thunderbolts” are a group of super villains that we can compare even with the “Suicide Squad”, since in the end, both groups end up serving the greater good. The group went on to take on missions as if they were the “replacements” of the Avengers, gaining recognition among the heroic community of the Avengers. Marvel.

The film will be released on July 26, 2024 and ends Marvel’s Phase 5.

“Fantastic Four”

Set to premiere on November 8, 2024, “Fantastic Four” will be rebooted by Disney, after having its rights acquired from 20th Century Fox. The film that brings the characters Mister Fantastic, which should be lived by John Krasinski, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing will be responsible for the opening of phase six of Marvel.

“Avengers: Kang Dynasty”

NOBODY LEAVES! Marvel took all viewers by surprise by announcing the next “Avengers” movie, which should promote the first union between all the characters already known from Marvel Studios, not just those already known as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Hulk and several others, but also new avengers like Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and more.

The feature premieres on May 2, 2025.

“Avengers: Secret Wars”

Did you feel that the weather even weighed? What could be better than an Avengers reunion? TWO Avengers MEETINGS. In addition to “Avengers: Kang Dynasty”, Marvel has announced what promises to be a sequel to the November 7, 2025, titled “Avengers: Secret Wars”.

With the announcements closed, Marvel revealed that phase five and phase six will all be set in the multiverse, a theme that has been addressed since “Avengers: Endgame”.

Check the list in chronological order:

Phase 4

I Am Groot – August 10, 2022

She-Hulk: The Lawyer – August 17, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever November 11, 2022.

Phase 5

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” – February 17, 2023

“Secret Invasion” – scheduled between March and May 2023

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3” – May 5, 2023

“Eco” – scheduled between June and August 2023

“The Marvels” – July 28, 2023

“Loki: Season 2” – scheduled between June and August 2023

“Blade” – November 3, 2023

“Iron Heart” – scheduled between September and November 2023

“Agatha: Clan of Chaos” – scheduled between December 2023 and February 2024

“Daredevil: Reborn” – scheduled between March and May 2024

“Captain America: New World Order” – May 3, 2024

“Thunderbolts” – July 26, 2024

Phase 6

“Fantastic Four” – November 3, 2024.

Two new series to be announced between September and November 2024

New series to be announced for December 2024

New series to be announced January and February 2025

Two new series to be announced between March and May 2025

“Avengers: Kang Dynasty” – May 2, 2025

Two new series to be announced between June and August 2025

“Avengers: Secret Wars” – November 7, 2025

Phase 7

Coming soon