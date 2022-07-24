Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ in Spring 2023

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for Secret Invasion (for those who attended its San Diego Comic Con panel), one of the series that will debut on Disney+ in 2023, as part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury and in the trailer he is seen exiting a spaceship to meet Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) at a bar. Hill accuses Fury of avoiding Earth for years and asks him why he is coming back now.

Fury returns to Earth to face a faction of Skrulls that have infiltrated the humans and prepare to take over the planet. Fury will need the help of several well-known figures to face this threat that can take any form, without him knowing who is who.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut in Spring 2023 on Disney+, but as you know, it’s not the only Marvel series for the service. Echo, Loki, Ironheart and Agatha (who changed her name) are also confirmed for 2023 on Disney+.

Echo will follow Maya Lopez, seen in Hawkeye, who leaves New York to return to her homeland after the events seen in Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s series, while Loki: Season 2 will be a new journey of adventures through time and variants. Echo and Loki: Season 2 are scheduled for summer 2023.

At the end of 2023, Disney+ will receive Ironheart, the series in which Riri Williams will wear her special suit and star in her series. Riri will appear in Wakanda Forever, but in the fall of 2023 she will have her own series.

Next year will end with Agatha: Coven of Chaos, a new name for the series that will premiere in winter 2023. The series will follow the character and show what Agatha is up to after the end of WandaVision.