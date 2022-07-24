MD 14 years! 11 excellent hotels in Lisbon with a score of more than 8 and nights from R$376

We know that many of our readers have purchased tickets to Lisbon. So, during the Best Destinations Anniversary week, we selected 11 great hotel options in the Portuguese capital that are 14% off on Hotels.com.

To take advantage of the promotion, just click on the hotel links along the posr (or even choose other accommodations in promotion page) and apply the coupon NIVERMD14, which gives 14% off without accruing reward nights. For those who prefer to accumulate reward nights, you can use the coupon MD5HRHOTELS and get 5% off.

It is worth remembering that the coupons are valid on reservations made until July 31, to stay until March 31, 2023.

To make your search easier, we’ve already chosen some hotels that are very well rated and located – we’ve even stayed in some of them. To give you examples of prices, we did a simulation of accommodation from March 14th to 15th, 2023. Check out our recommendations, with values ​​starting from R$ 376 per night.

Empire Lisbon Hotel

note: 8.8

Daily: from R$ 376 with the coupon applied

Located in the Arroios district, the Empire Lisbon Hotel is for travelers looking to save money on their stays without losing comfort. The accommodations are spacious and, although the hotel is not located exactly in the historic center of the city, it is just 10 minutes from the metro, which takes you to practically all the most touristy areas of the Portuguese capital. To get to Praça Marquês do Pombal by subway, for example, it takes another 10 minutes to travel. Click here to see prices and make your reservation at a discount.

EXE Freedom

note: 9.0

Daily: from R$ 456 with the coupon applied

EXE Liberdade is located 500 meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to several central Lisbon attractions. Rooms include a work desk, TV, bathroom with complimentary products and hairdryer, as well as free Wi-Fi in all areas. Breakfast is included in the rates. Click here to see the daily rates and make your reservation at a discount.

My Story Hotel Augusta

note: 9.2

Daily: from R$ 496 with the coupon applied

Located in one of the most emblematic streets of Lisbon, Augusta, My Story Hotel has compact and modern accommodation. The three-star hotel offers air conditioning, free wi-fi and is a short walk from important squares of the Portuguese capital, such as Comércio, Rossio and Figueira. Click here to see daily rates and make your reservation at a discount.

Browns Boutique Hotel

note: 8.8

Daily: from R$ 500 with the coupon applied

Four stars, it offers elegantly decorated rooms and some units with a kitchenette. It is a 5-minute walk from Chiado and Bairro Alto. It is 100 meters from Baixa-Chiado subway station and 50 meters from the cable car stop. Click here to check the prices and make your reservation at a discount.

Hotel Turin Av. Freedom

note: 8.0

Daily: from R$ 513 with the coupon applied

Four star hotel located on Avenida Liberdade, close to Praça Marquês do Pombal. With modern decor, the accommodation has air conditioning, wi-fi and breakfast included in the rates. Click here to check the prices and make your reservation at a discount.

Corner Urban Lodge

note: 9.2

Daily: from R$ 534 with the coupon applied

Perfect accommodation to stay a few meters from the main tourist attractions of the city. Esqina Urban Lodge is just a three-minute walk from the Chiado district and two minutes from Praça do Rossio, in the heart of Lisbon. The rooms have simple and modern decor, with TV, wi-fi and air conditioning. Check the prices here and make your reservation at a discount. Click here to see prices and make your reservation at a discount.

Chiado Hotel

note: 9.0

Daily: from R$ 742 with the coupon applied

Located in the central area of ​​Lisbon, Hotel Chiado has 4-star, bright and airy rooms. At the top of the hotel is a terrace overlooking São Jorge Castle and part of downtown Lisbon. Just a short walk to tourist attractions such as Santa Justa Elevator, Rua Augusta, Praça do Rossio and Praça do Comércio. Rates include breakfast and whoever wants to visit other regions of the Portuguese capital has a subway station very close to the hotel. Click here to see prices and make your reservation at a discount.

Browns Central Hotel

note: 9.2

Daily: from R$ 618 with the coupon applied



Located in the center of Lisbon, just a 10-minute walk from the lively Bairro Alto and close to excellent restaurants, the 4-star hotel is housed in an 18th century building renovated in line with new design trends. Each room is uniquely decorated with elements from world-renowned designers and features a Nespresso coffee machine. The Baixa/Chiado Metro is just 130 meters away. Click here to check the prices and make your reservation at a discount.

Figueira by The Beautique Hotels

note: 8.8

Daily: from R$ 642 with the coupon applied



This 4-star hotel offers exclusive experiences overlooking São Jorge Castle. And it is a 1-minute walk from Rua Augusta (Lisbon’s shopping street) and just 400 meters from Rossio Train Station. The rooms are sophisticated and uniquely decorated in earthy tones and fig tree details. All units include a coffee maker and iPod docking station, as well as a bathroom with slippers and a bathrobe. Click here to check the prices and make your reservation at a discount.

My Story Hotel Figueira

note: 9.2

Daily: from R$ 615 with the coupon applied

Located in the center of Lisbon, just 300 meters from Praça do Rossio, My Story Hotel Figueira has a 24-hour reception, room service, Wi-Fi in all areas and breakfast daily. The rooms are comfortable and modern, many with beautiful views of the city. Click here to check the prices and make your reservation at a discount.

Britania Lisbon Heritage Collection Hotel

note: 9.6

Daily: from BRL 1,014 with the coupon applied

Four stars located in a quiet street next to Avenida da Liberdade. It has original art deco decor and offers cozy rooms with cork floors. It is just 300 meters from Avenida Metro Station, connecting easily with the rest of the city. Click here to check the prices and make your reservation at a discount.

