Microsoft releases Windows 11 test build 25163.1010 to Dev channel

Microsoft released this Friday (22) a new test update for Windows 11 23H2, within the Dev channel. The new installation brings the Insider audience build number 25163.1010 (KB5016904). According to the announcement made by the Redmond giant, the latest compilation is just a cumulative update, which does not include new features to the operating system.

The American multinational points out that the new firmware was designed to test the company’s maintenance pipeline for builds, within the Dev channel. In other words, the fixes already introduced in the previous build 25163 are still present here, as well as changes to the taskbar and file sharing. While it doesn’t include any new functionality, maintenance-oriented cumulative testing updates often have some issues with Windows. One of the latest was bugs for x64 emulation on Arm PCs, build 21292.1010.

For now, there is still no information about possible problems with build 25163.1010. Either way, Insider users can install the latest Windows 11 update within the Windows Update option in the OS Settings. Have you already installed the new build of Microsoft’s System Trials on your computer? What did you think of her? Tell us about your experience in the space for comments.

Source link