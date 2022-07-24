Ms. Marvel prepares the arrival of an important group in the MCU

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

the end of Ms. Marvelone of the most unique and original series in the MCU in my opinion it ended up leaving all viewers wanting a little more of that universe, in addition to the desire for a second season.

With the post-credits scene shown at the end of the series, the idea that the heroine’s return to MCU it will be simply amazing, but in case you didn’t know, this return is already scheduled.

What’s to come?

If you’re out of schedule Marvel in relation to the next contents that will arrive until the MCUknow that a new movie where Ms. Marvel will be present is already scheduled.

the marvels is the next movie that would theoretically be a sequel to captain marvelbut because it contains the original Captain Marvel from the comics, the character Monica Rambeau and the Ms. Marvelthe film was titled with that name.

So far there is no synopsis related to the new heroines film, but what is known is that in addition to the presence of the three Marvel’s, the film will have a cosmic plot that will involve Earth and the rest of the galaxy, and may even have parallel dimensions. on the adventure.

Image: Publicity/Marvel

Why is this theorized?

One of the reasons why this theory is created on top of the marvels is according to the creators of Ms. Marvelin the post credits scene it was really the captain marvel, and that apparently, the two heroines ended up switching places. The scene also brings into play something that has been said numerous times during the season but not presented to us: the existence of a second bracelet.

All this added to the post-credits scene of Shang-Chiit is possible to conclude that Carol Danvers was on a reconnaissance mission after the signal emitted by the Ten Rings, possibly with her having found the other bracelet of Kamala Khancausing the two to switch places.

With all of this at stake, there’s not just a possibility but a pretty high probability that we’ll find out a little more about the Kree past and all of alien technology.

It is also worth mentioning that the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel was directed by Nia DaCostathe director of The Marvels.

Image: Marvel/Disclosure

The Marvels Cast

So far we don’t have all the information about the cast of the marvelsbut a good part of it has already been disclosed to us by Marvel itself, with the following actors present: Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris playing the three Marvels in the movie. Samuel L. Jackson like Nick Fury, Jude Law like Yo-Rogg.

Apart from these actors, it is also confirmed that there will be a participation of Kamala’s family, in addition to that Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat) and Park Seo-joon (Parasite) will play two characters that have yet to be revealed.

Already the insider Daniel RPK revealed that Lashana Lynch will reprise the role of Maria Rambeau, but in that case, still without an official confirmation.

Image: Reproduction/Marvel

Movie release

the marvels has its launch planned here in Brazil for the day July 27, 2023however, is worth keeping an eye on, as recent Marvel productions are seeing numerous delays.

What remains is to wait for more news for the film and hope that there is not a delay in this one.