“Ms. Marvel”: Understand Kamala Khan’s Powers Link With Her Family

the final episode of “Ms. Marvel” premiered last Wednesday (13) and shocked the public by revealing that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is the first mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The discovery opened doors for the X-Men to enter the MCU and also explained a lot about the protagonist’s history. One of the show’s writers told in an interview how the heroine’s powers relate to her family.

Bisha K. Ali told Entertainment Weekly that adapting the character’s special abilities from the comics to the screen was a natural evolution. “What was exciting from the start was making the two of them work, with what’s in the MCU and what’s to come, while paying homage and respect to what’s in the comics. That was really exciting, finding a way to bring it together. these two pieces”, he admitted.

“Regarding the origin of powers, it’s basically an inheritance. This goes back to the idea that the power is in your family, your power is where you come from and your power is in who you are“, explained the screenwriter. Then he added: “And then there’s that big surprise at the end of the sixth episode. Like Bruno (Matt Lintz) puts it, this ‘mutation’ answers the question of why it is the only one capable of doing this, as opposed to Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) put on the bracelet or if amir (Saagar Shaikh) put it”.

“Wouldn’t they have powers too? That was a question that the mutation will also help answer. So it all fell into place perfectly, with the things that came from us marrying the things that came from the studio in a really delicious way.” .