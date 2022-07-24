MSN turns 23: remember functions and the end of the messenger

One of the most successful messengers of the 2000s, the MSN completed 23 years of launch this Thursday (21). Although it was discontinued by Microsoft, it is still remembered by users today.

Launched on July 21, 1999, the Microsoft messaging program arrived to compete with ICQ, success of the dial-up era. It was presented as a platform that allowed instant communication with any user of the hotmail.

The file size, of 320 KB, was a differential in relation to the competitors, allowing the download and installation in “only” 3 minutes, using a 28.8 Kbps modem, as the Redmond giant reported in the premiere. The success was immediate and MSN soon became a real fever.

Classic version of MSN.Source: The Verge/Reproduction

In Brazil, the messenger was used by millions of people to chat, especially after midnight, when the call was cheaper. The chat rooms were also very busy on weekends, also because of reduced connection expenses.

Popular Functions and the End of MSN

Nostalgic users often remember MSN features often. There was the contact alert going into messenger, the shake the screen to get attention of the person, in case they took too long to respond, and the possibility of using “winks”, animated stickers similar to current GIFs.

It was also possible to set the status as available, away, busy and even be invisible, observing who was online, and putting music on the profile, showing a little bit of your musical taste. The program also allowed sending emojis and providing games to have fun in the middle of the chat.

MSN had some simple games.Source: The Verge/Reproduction

These were just some of the tools of the classic version of the program, which began to lose ground with the popularization of cell phones and social networks. Even changing the name, to Windows Live Messengerand gaining functions like video chat and photo upload, the program is gone.

The discontinuity began with the replacement of Messenger by Skype, in 2012. end of MSN was definitively decreed on October 31, 2014, when the messenger’s servers were shut down in China, the last country in which it worked.