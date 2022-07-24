NASA investigates strange object found on Mars; understand – Science

Is it a carnivorous plant, a piece of fishing line, or a plate of spaghetti? O perseverancea robot from NASA that explores Mars, discovered an object that intrigued space observers and even led some to ironically reflect on the quality of this Italian dish on the red planet. But beyond assumptions, the most plausible explanation is that the images collected correspond to the remains of a component used to lower the equipment to the Martian surface in February of last year.

“We are discussing where it came from, but it is believed to be a piece of rope from the parachute or the landing system that lowers the robot to the ground,” a NASA spokesperson said. AFP. “You have to keep in mind that it’s not confirmed whether it’s one or the other,” she added.

Debris was first detected on July 12 this year by the robot’s front hazard camera. Four days later, when Perseverance returned to the same place, they were gone.

The object was likely carried by the wind, as was the case with a piece of thermal blanket seen last month, which could have come from the rocket-powered landing system.

Perseverance’s garbage accumulation is seen as a small price to pay for robot science goalswhich tries to look for biological signs of ancient microbial life forms on Mars.

These objects could one day become valuable artifacts for future colonists on Mars.

“In a hundred years or so, Martians will be enthusiastically collecting all this material and displaying it in museums or turning it into ‘historic gems,'” tweeted amateur astronomer Stuart Atkinson.