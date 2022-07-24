Nope Box Office is the biggest original movie since Jordan Peele’s last movie

No grossed the biggest domestic opening weekend for an original film since 2019 We, which was also directed by Jordan Peele. Peele was formerly best known for being a comedic actor, especially partnering with Keegan-Michael Key on his comedy series. Key and Peel. However, that reputation changed by a dime when Peele came out with his directorial debut. Go out in 2017, a horror film that hit a nerve with its combination of intense horror, satirical comedy and social commentary. He continued the project with Wewho followed a family on vacation who encounter evil doppelgangers of themselves and reunited Black Panther starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

While Peele has written and produced projects in the meantime, including the reboot of The Twilight Zone and 2021 candymanhe did not produce another directorial film until No, which hits theaters on July 22. The film follows brothers OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em Haywood (Keke Palmer) as they inherit their father’s ranch after his mysterious death. While they are at odds over how to handle this windfall, they are interrupted by other mysterious occurrences that seem to indicate that they may just be in the middle of an alien invasion. The film’s cast also includes Michael Wincott, Keith David, Donna Mills, Barbie Ferreira, Oz Perkins and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun.

Per Variety, No It grossed a total of $44 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, making it No. 1. This result was slightly lower than the expected gross of around $50, unfortunately. However, this still makes the film the biggest opening for a non-IP original film since Wewhich had an opening of $71 million.

not only do No has the biggest opening for an original film in quite some time, but it’s also one of only three original films to hit No. -with the lost citywhich opened with $30.5 million, and the musical biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann Elvis, which earned US$ 31.2 million. Even categorizing Elvis how original is debatable considering it’s based on the life of one of the most famous rockers of all time.

It seems that part of the reason Peele is able to make successful original films is that he himself has become something of a brand and not the films’ source material. I hope the success of No, like all of its previous films, will encourage producers to put their faith in other original projects. This could allow other visionaries like Peele to find gold and put more new ideas into the Hollywood sphere.

Source: Variety