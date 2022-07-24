Olivia Rodrigo out of “High School Musical”! Creator says goodbye in season 3

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is expected to lose one of its biggest characters soon. Olivia Rodrigo may leave the series after the 3rd season, which premieres next Wednesday (27) on Disney+. The show’s creator and showrunner, Tim Federleadded that the new year will be about trying to deliver a “proper farewell” to the artist and protagonist of the story.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight released last Thursday (21), Federle admitted he believes Nini is ready to explore the world outside the halls of East High. According to him, the trajectory of the teenager will be surprising. “And Olivia herself was having such a monumental explosion in the music industry that it felt like the right thing to do and ask, ‘How can we show that she’s going out into the world, while we’re slowly staying in the past?’ We were all proud to do whatever we could to support her,” he said.

“High School Musical” Season 3 Will Try to Say Goodbye to Nini

The creator and showrunner of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” warned about Nini’s future: “This season, it’s about trying to give her character a proper send-off, while also leaving room for other characters. really step into the fray and take center stage”.

Federle continued extolling Olivia and presenting an understanding attitude in relation to the directions that the young woman’s career took. “And personally, it’s a joy to see Olivia’s music explode in such a big way. It was so much fun to have her back and reminisce about the beginning,” she concluded.

Olivia Rodrigo will not be the protagonist of the 3rd season

As already reported, Olivia Rodrigo took a step back and will not continue as the protagonist of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” in the 3rd part of the story. She will now make guest appearances in the new wave of episodes, while other co-stars will gain more prominence.

Federle revealed, “There are a lot of characters this season – Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders), big Red (Larry Saperstein), seb (Joe Serafini) and Nini – who may not seem like a big part of this year at first, but end up playing a really monumental role.” “Important Papers”, he pointed out. Finally, the filmmaker still assures, “It’s safe to say you haven’t seen some of these characters for the last time.”

Final Reminder of Nini in Season 2 of “High School Musical”

For those who don’t remember, in the Season 2 finale of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, Nini is given a tantalizing opportunity to go to Los Angeles to work on her music and develop her talent as a songwriter. That’s why she won’t be joining the other Wildcats at Camp Salt Lake to enjoy the summer, putting her hometown in the rearview mirror.