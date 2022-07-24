Only Murders in the Building renewed for season 3

The series Only Murders in the Building was renewed for season 3 even before season 2 ended on Star Plus.

With production on Hulu, the 2nd season is in progress, with release in Brazil via Star Plus. In other words, the series relied on “the stick itself”, to guarantee a new season of the series.

In the main cast, we have Selena Gomez like Mabel, Steve Martin like Charles and Martin Short like Oliver. Vanessa Aspillaga like Ursula and Dear Delevingne like Alice will also be in the cast of the new season.

Check out the announcement, coming from the series’ own Twitter about the 3rd season of Only Murders in the Building:

In Season 2 of the series: “Following the shocking death of the Chairman of the Council of Arconia, Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. Now, being the subject of a competing podcast, they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who think they committed the murder.”

Finally, Season 2 is underway, with weekly episodes, on Star Plus.