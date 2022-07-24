Only Murders in the Building | The Veterans We’d Like to See in Season 3 of the hit series

Only Murders in the Building is the new hit of the moment. The comedy and mystery series is aimed at a more adult audience, which intends to move away from the dozens of fantasy, superhero and action shows. In this sense, we can say that the Disney program, through its subsidiaries hulu (in the US) and Star Plus (in Brazil) is an old-fashioned series. It is not by chance that two great names in the past are in front of the cast: Steve Martin and Martin Short. The duo, who has already collaborated on other feature films in cinema, makes a triumphant return to the spotlight. Especially Steve Martin, who has always enjoyed working behind the scenes equally. Here he is the creator of the series, alongside John Hoffman. The show premiered on August 31, 2021 and was so successful in its ten episodes of the first season, that the sign was quickly given for the second, currently on the air having aired five of its ten episodes. But not only that, the third season is also confirmed.

in the plot, Steve Martin lives Charles-Haden Savage, a very famous TV actor in the past, who had his own detective series, but who finds himself ostracized. When his neighbor, in a luxury Manhattan condominium, is found dead, possibly murdered, he and two other neighbors, fans of mystery and investigation poadcasts, decide to solve the crime on their own – and in addition they launch their own successful poadcast, entitled Only Murders in the Building – or “Building Murders Only.” Next to him: Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), a stage playwright living the glories of the past, and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), a somewhat aimless young woman, who had ties to the victim. After the crime was solved at the end of the first season, they need to solve a new murder, this time of the building manager.

One of the biggest attractions of Only Murders in the Building for movie buffs and nostalgics, it’s giving a new chance to stardom to great names of the past. So, in addition to Steven Martin and Martin Shortwe have the singer Sting in the first season, and the veteran Shirley MacLaine in the second – in addition to the participation of people like Tina Fey, Dear Delevingne and Amy Schumer. Thinking about this showcase that the series is having, we decided to join in the fun, and cast our own cast – of actors from the past that we would like to see participating as fixed characters or in a special participation in the program. Check it out below.

The choice of the veteran, Oscar-winning actress, 76, is obvious. It turns out that one of the biggest successes of the career of Steve Martin – and one of his most beloved films even today – was attended by diane keaton playing the role of his wife. Of course we talk about The Bride’s Father (1991), which also brings the participation of Martin Short like an affected wedding planner. The trio reunited four years later for the sequel. In 2020, they played for half an hour staging a third part during the pandemic through computer monitors. That is, it would be the perfect moment of the reunion with Keaton in the series. To complete, The Bride’s Father is back in vogue thanks to the HBO Max reboot.

Another veteran whose career dates back to the late 1960s, Goldie Hawn was known as America’s Girlfriend in the 70’s and 80’s. Kate Hudsonnow 76 years old, is semi-retired, working very sporadically since 2002 – when she launched too crazy. The reason this all-important star made the list is that Goldie was one of the most memorable Steve Martin on the big screen, teaming up with the comedian in two works in the 1990s. The first was in How to Catch a Husband (1992), in which Martin plays a rich man who builds a mansion in a remote part of town, and Hawn plays a vagrant who decides to stay there, spreading the word to everyone that she is the wife of the guy he has never seen before. In 1999 it was the turn to Lost in New York, a remake of a 1970s production about a small-town couple making out in the big apple. In this way, the chemistry between the two is more than up to date. Other than that, one of the movies that brought Goldie Hawn out of retirement was trip of the madness (2017), in which the mother of Amy Schumer. The comedian is in the second season of Only Murdersand could serve as a bridge to an eventual appearance by Hawn.

Another must-see name for an appearance in Only Murders, Chevy Chase is one of the most legendary comedians of the 1970s and 1980s – having started his career on the immortal Saturday Night Live. Among the productions of the actor’s repertoire, the one that stands out the most is undoubtedly the franchise frustrated vacation, which yielded no less than five films, four with Chase as the protagonist. But the reason for the comedian’s presence on the list is just one: and it’s called Three friends! (1986). The comedy that marked the generation of the 80’s and the reruns of Afternoon session became famous for uniting three great names of the time. Yes, you guessed it. Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short. The trio play unemployed actors, believing they have been hired for a western, when in fact they are in the middle of a real conflict in Mexico. So far only a third of this trio is missing – and the producers MUST cast Chase. The 78-year-old actor was even part of the regular cast of the hit series Community (2009-2015), and is already used to the TV scheme. It would be interesting to see Chase in the role of an old friend of one of the two leads.

the sacred monster Michael Caine is one of the greatest world treasures of the seventh art. At the height of his glorious 89 years of age, the 2 Oscar winner has been complaining about the lack of current invites for new projects. It would be the opportunity to Steve Martin and the program’s producers (read, among them, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) create an interesting character for Sir Michael Caine in their series. The reason? Older movie buffs should know it well. the bastards (1988) is definitely one of the coolest films in Steve Martin’s filmography, in which he plays a con artist who specializes in taking money from unsuspecting women. Until he finds a crook to match, played by Michael Caine. The film is the remake of Two Irresistible Revelers (1964) and won another version with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson in 2019. But the chemistry displayed by Caine and Martin is unparalleled. It would be interesting to see Caine as an old professional rival to Martin in an eventual season.

Rick Moranis is another actor who was very successful in the 1980s and 1990s in Hollywood, but is currently retired. His last work on the big screen was in the mid-1990s – after that he just dubbed the animation Brother Bear (2003), from Disney. The short guy with glasses who is the personification of the nerd would be immortalized as Louis Tully from The ghost huntersSeymour of The Little Shop of Horrorsand Wayne Szalinski of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Besides, of course, like Barney Rubble, from The Flintstones – The Movie. It seems that Moranis will come out of his seclusion and retirement for a new foray into the franchise. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (which has already won three movies) in the form of a reboot. Well the producers of Only Murders could take this actor’s goodwill hook, and summon him for a new season of the show. This because Rick Moranis is also one of the most constant contributors to Steve Martinhaving participated in three films together: The Little Shop of Horrors (1986), The Shot That Didn’t Backfire (1989) and My Little Paradise (nineteen ninety).

Finishing the list, we return to the beginning of the article, to the film The Bride’s Father (1991). Definitely one of the most beloved and outstanding of the career of Steve Martinmuch of the film’s success is due to the participation of the actress Kimberly Williams, then 19 years old, who plays a crucial role in the plot: the protagonist’s daughter, who is about to get married. The actress’ chemistry with veteran Martin was so good that she would be reprized in the 1995 sequel and also in the joke derived during the pandemic. So almost as cool as seeing the veteran diane keaton reprising the partnership with Steve Martin on the series, would be to see his daughter from the screens appear in the new hit show “Dad”. after the movies The Bride’s FatherWilliams would be successful in the series Jim is like this (According to Jim), starring James Belushi, in which his sister-in-law lived. The series lasted 8 seasons, from 2001 to 2009. Apart from that, it has recently appeared in series such as Nashville – On the Rise of Fame and Two and a Half Man. Or would it be, she would be more than ready to face a new TV show.

