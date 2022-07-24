Palmeiras vs Internacional: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

This Sunday, Palmeiras and Internacional face off at Allianz Parque, at 4pm, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. Verdão leads the competition, with 36 points, while Colorado is in sixth place.

The team led by Abel Ferreira comes packed after two consecutive victories in the tournament, in addition to maintaining the lead. The last one was over América-MG by 1-0, away from home, in the middle of the week.

It will not be possible to see Rony, Piquerez or Navarro on the field yet, as all three are still recovering from injuries. The same goes for Jailson, who has the most serious case in the squad and should not return to play for the club in 2022.

On the other hand, at least one of the new reinforcements can appear again among the holders of Verdão. These are Flaco López and Miguel Merentiel, who took turns in the center forward position in the last round.

Internacional, in turn, comes from a busy 3-3 draw with São Paulo and has 30 points, in sixth place in the championship. For the duel, Mano Menezes continues without being able to count on Bustos, Renê, Alan Patrick and Taison who, injured, remain out, doing recovery work.

Caio Vidal had the confirmation of a sprained left ankle after taking a hit in training last Thursday. Despite not being serious, the striker became a doubt for the match.

Mano’s team is looking to break a nine-game no-win taboo at Allianz Parque. There were seven defeats and two draws.

Already the general retrospect of the duel shows a slight favoritism for the colorado side. In 86 games played between the teams, there were 36 Rio Grande do Sul victories, 24 draws and 26 Palmeiras triumphs.

Place: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 7/24/2022, at 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

Auxiliaries: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Where to watch: Globo, Premiere and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Vanderlan; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Lopez (Merentiel). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Jailson (recovering from surgery), Rony (injured), Piquerez and Navarro (in physical transition)

hanging: Murilo, Rony, Abel Ferreira [técnico]Piquerez, Gabriel Menino and Marcos Rocha

Suspended: There is not

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Mercado, Vitão, Moledo (Kaique Rocha) and Thauan Lara; Gabriel and Edenilson; Pedro Henrique, Mauricio (Wanderson) and De Pena; German. Technician: Bro Menezes.

Embezzlement: Bustos, Renê, Alan Patrick and Taison (in recovery)

Doubt: Caio Vidal (ankle sprain)

hanging: Moisés, Heitor, Kaique Rocha, Carlos de Pena, Maurício, Daniel, Mano Menezes [técnico] and Keiller

Suspended: There is not