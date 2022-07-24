Pedro shines in Vidal’s debut, and Fla beats Avaí in turn

In the crowded Ressacada, Flamengo broke the taboo and beat Avaí 2-1, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. In turn, the victory was built with two goals from Pedro, while Arthur Chaves was the author of Santa Catarina’s goal. Rubro-Negro ends the first round with 30 points and Avaí remains in the middle of the table with 21.

The game was open until the final minutes, as Flamengo turned the game around in the 40th minute of the second half. In the first stage, the club from Santa Catarina managed to neutralize the creation of the cariocas’ move. Pressing, Avaí opened the scoring at the beginning of the second stage, but suffered the equalizing goal soon after and could not withstand the pressure of Rubro-Negro in the second stage.

Who did well: Peter

The striker maintains the good phase, scored two more goals for Flamengo and guaranteed the victory.

Who was bad: Ayrton Lucas

The side had a performance well below and could not build plays on the left side.

Avail performance

Avaí made the game proposal clear from the opening minutes. Eduardo Barroca’s team set up a scheme to neutralize Flamengo’s moves. Santa Catarina’s marking had an effect, mainly, on goalkeeper Santos’ departure of the ball, which made it difficult for the carioca club to work with the ball and reach the last third of the field.

Borraca’s team returned for the second half pressing Flamengo and, not for nothing, scored the goal in the opening minutes. Avaí kept the compact system avoiding giving spaces to Flamengo, who managed to go on the attack, but missed some opportunities.

Flamengo’s performance

Dorival took to the field a team with maximum strength in the attack and an alternative defense, to give rhythm to Fabrício Bruno and Pablo. The first half was marked by possession of the red-black ball, but little creation of plays. Rubro-Negro had difficulty getting the ball out due to pressure from Avaí.

Flamengo changed for the second half and Everton Cebolinha took the place of Diego Ribas. With the striker, Rubro-Negro improved, however, it still presented difficulties in the child due to the Santa Catarina marking. The performance evolved throughout the second stage and the tie-breaking goal came after a lot of red-black insistence, which had wasted some opportunities.

Flamengo live

Chronology

Pedro’s individual play!

At four minutes, shirt 21 gave Flamengo’s first shot on goal. Pedro got rid of the marking at the entrance of the area and kicked to the right of the goalkeeper Vladimir.

VAR: Avaí’s goal disallowed!

In a corner kick, the ball was left for William Pottker to head into the goal. Goalkeeper Santos fell after contact with Bissoli and, in a VAR check, the goal was disallowed due to the foul.

Lost, Gabriel!

A beautiful move by Flamengo, who exchanged passes inside the Avaí area. Arrascaeta scored with Pedro, didn’t shoot and left Gabi free to score. The number 9, however, kicked in the corner, taking it from the goalkeeper and the ball passed close to the right post.

Save, Vladimir!

Flamengo works the move and Gabi lifts the ball over Pedro’s head in the small area. Shirt 21 tried a ‘cavadinha’ header, but it stopped in the hands of the Avaí goalkeeper.

Ball popped in Flamengo’s area

In the last bid of the first half, Avaí got a mini-corner. The ball stayed in the hits and hits with the Flamengo players before being scared away by the defense.

Avail pressure and goal!

The Santa Catarina team started the second half pressing Flamengo. There were two dangerous crosses in less than two minutes. Avaí’s rehearsed play resulted in the goal. Nathanael crossed and Arthur Chaves scored with a header. At the age of 21, this was the player’s first goal as a professional.

What a phase! Another one from Peter!

Matheuzinho crosses in the penalty area, Gabi tries the goal, however, the ball deflects the Avaí player and Pedro scores. Shirt 21 scored two goals in the last game.

Vidal’s Debut!

The steering wheel was activated in the 32nd minute of the second half to replace Everton Ribeiro. Vidal will have the first minutes with the Flamengo shirt on the field.

Three missed chances by Gabi!

The striker missed some opportunities during the second half, especially in the final stretch. Eager to score, Gabi lamented the missed chances.

Peter again!

A beautiful move by Gabi, who gave a trivela pass to Arrascaeta to create danger in the Avaí area, resulted in another goal from Pedro, after a cross from the Uruguayan.

Calendar

Avaí faces América-MG, on Sunday (31), at 18:00, at Arena Independência, for the Brasileirão. Flamengo plays for the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR, on Wednesday (27), at 21:30, at Maracanã.

DATASHEET

AVAI X FLAMENGO

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 19th round

Place: hangover

Day: July 24, 2022, Sunday

Time: 11 am (Brasilia time)

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Yellow cards: Bruno Silva (Avaí), Fabrício Bruno (Flamengo),

red cards:

goals: Arthur Chaves (Avaí, 02′ of the 2Q), Pedro (Flamengo, 10′ of the 2Q), Pedro (Flamengo, 40′ of the 2Q).

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan (Rafael Vaz), Athur Chaves and Cortez, Eduardo, Bruno Silva (Jean Pierre) and Raniele (Lucas Ventura), Nathanael (Marcinho), Potker (Nathan) and Bissoli. Technician: Eduardo Baroque.

FLAMENGO: Santos, Matheuzinho (Rodinei), Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego Ribas (Everton Cebolinha), João Gomes, Éverton Ribeiro (Vidal) and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel (Victor Hugo). Technician: Dorival Junior.