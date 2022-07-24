Plane carrying advertising banner crashes into sea in front of bathers





A small plane carrying an advertising banner crashed into the sea about 30 meters off the coast of Huntington Beach (California) on Friday afternoon (22). Aboard the model Piper J3C-65 Cub (registration N3666K) was only the pilot, according to a bulletin from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Video of the accident was posted on social media and shows that the “banner plane” continued to fly lower and lower, although in a controlled manner, until it collided with the waters of the busy Californian beach, around 1:30 pm. Meanwhile, bathers watched in alarm as the aircraft descended to impact.

Huntington Beach plane crash at Junior Lifeguards pic.twitter.com/a3UInlkOrJ — Hutch (@rhutch99) July 22, 2022





According to the California Surf Lifesaving Association, the plane crashed in the area where a junior lifesaving competition was taking place, which was on a break. Several of the participants, along with others, including surfers, ran towards the wreckage, while floating a few steps from shore, and helped to rescue the pilot.

The airman’s condition was not immediately reported, but a video showed him wearing a neck brace as he sat in the back of a lifeboat and being assessed. At first, no serious injuries were reported.

An investigation into the case has been opened and will be overseen by the California Department of Parks and Recreation given that the accident took place in their jurisdiction. Huntington Beach police and firefighters were at the scene and closed off the area near the crash site. The rest of the beach, however, remained open to the public.

Pilot of the plane that crashed into the surf at Huntington Beach being evaluated by lifeguard and EMTs. Good sign to see him sitting up on his own @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/lYGiaj2xe3 — Travis Rice (@traviscrice) July 22, 2022



