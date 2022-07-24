player faces up to 20 years in prison

Defender Renan, who ran over and killed biker Eliezer Pena the day before yesterday (22), could be tried by the Jury Court and face up to 20 years in prison if he is framed in article 121 of the Penal Code, which describes the crime of intentional homicide.

The player, who has a contract with Palmeiras and is on loan at Bragantino, was indicted for manslaughter under the influence of alcohol, which has a lesser sentence (from five to eight years) and is tried by a judge and not by the popular jury. But the circumstances of the case may lead the Public Ministry, which will make the complaint to the Justice, to understand that the player took the risk of killing the victim, which would characterize willful misconduct.

“It would be a huge exaggeration, even because there is the specific type of manslaughter under the influence of alcohol or another drug,” said lawyer Marcus Valle, who defends the player. “The eventual intent is an exception, it applies in very rare cases. Everything is possible, but it would be a tremendous mistake.”

Police said Renan had an ethyl-smelling breath at the time of the arrest and that he admitted to drinking gin at a party the night before. On the advice of his lawyer, he refused to take a breathalyzer test. According to a clinical examination carried out by a doctor about four hours after the hit-and-run, the defender had no signs of intoxication.

The discussion about eventual intent in traffic crimes is old. According to a decision of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) of 2018, only the fact that the driver was drunk at the time of the accident does not characterize eventual willful misconduct. To define the willful conduct, that is, that the person took the risk of killing, it would be necessary to verify if he/she committed another act, such as driving at high speed, running a red light or going the wrong way.

According to the investigation, the defender hit the motorcyclist when he invaded the opposite direction of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqyeira highway, in Bragança Paulista. According to the State Highway Patrol, he claimed he lost control of the vehicle while dozing at the wheel. It will be up to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether the player’s conduct was willful or not. “If it gets characterized that he took the risk [de matar]it is possible that this classification by eventual intent is possible”, said criminal lawyer Nilton Ribeiro, who has no connection with the case.

In the custody hearing, the Justice granted the 20-year-old player the right to respond in freedom as long as he pays a bond of 200 minimum wages (R$ 242 thousand). He will also have to hand over his passport.

The road to eventual conviction is long. The case will be drawn to a public prosecutor, who will review and decide whether to file a complaint, file the case or ask the police for more information. If the complaint is made, a judge will decide whether it is valid and, according to the typification of the crime, will take the case to the Jury Court or not.

There are other circumstances that can rule out the thesis of eventual willful misconduct, such as the fact that Renan did not flee the scene of the accident and was in “shock” after noting the victim’s death, according to the police.

“Eventual willful misconduct occurs when the person does not care about the result of his conduct, when he is indifferent to the result of his act,” said lawyer André Lozano, also unconnected with the case. “The person doesn’t care about anything that surrounds them. They would need to see what he did after the fact, what he said at the police station and how he was. indifference. Therefore, there would be no deceit.”

“Advancing the investigation will be fundamental to typify the player’s conduct,” said criminalist Eric Trotte. “It is possible, after all, that it can be concluded that there was no crime. The imputation of the crime in the culpable modality seems to me to be adequate. .”