Polar bear asks man for help after getting can stuck in his tongue

As expected, the date of September 27 was confirmed. Now, ministries and agencies are starting to prepare the event and to receive the VIPs.

On Friday (22) the date for the Official Funeral Ceremony (国葬, read kokuso) of the former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who died on the 8th of this month. will be held in September 27at the Nippon Budokanin Tokyo.

O Prime Minister Fumio Kishida chair the committee of this ceremony and all expenses will be financed by the public coffer.

“Let’s do the ceremony funeral in a non-religious manner and we will promptly proceed with the preparations in close cooperation with the interested parties, so that it will be solemn and sincere” and that “we will welcome guests from the countries with which we have diplomatic relations,” said Hirokazu Matsuno, Chief Cabinet Secretary.

On Friday, following this government decision, the National Police Agency decided to create a commission to promote safety to proceed with the preparations.

Considering the fact that an attack cannot be avoided, the safety it has to be efficient, as many VIPs from different countries around the world are expected to attend.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is another body that has set up a commission to receive foreign guests, taking care of all the details, such as accommodation, travel and others.

Outside the Prime Minister’s office, groups of civilians against Kokuso or State Funeral demonstrated in protest.

There were about 400 people from 11 groups, according to NHK. They shouted in chorus “we are against the Kokuso” or “it is unforgivable to make political use of the Kokuso”.