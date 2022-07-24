Pourchaire is punished in France and drops to 7th. Drugovich is 3rd – Formula 2 News

With Pourchaire’s punishment, Drugovich takes third place on the podium in France (Photo: Getty Images)

The FIA ​​carried out a real distribution of penalties in Formula 2 after the end of the sprint race of the French GP, held this Saturday (23). For different reasons, they were punished: Théo Pourchaire, Jüri Vips, Marcus Armstrong, Enzo Fittipaldi and Olli Caldwell. Of these, only the last was not due to a racing incident: the Briton had his left rear tire badly fixed after the pit stop at Campos, and the team was ordered to pay a fee of €1,000. [em torno de R$ 5,6 mil] by mistake.

Théo Pourchaire, who directly disputes the title of the category with the Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, also did not escape. The ART Frenchman was penalized for forcing Marcus Armstrong’s car off the track in dispute at Turn 11 and received a 5s penalty in the final classification of the dispute, which dropped him to seventh place – thus, ‘Drugo’ won a position and entered the podium in third place. In addition, he even received a point in the wallet, his first of the season.

Enzo Fittipaldi abandoned the race after touching Roberto Merhi (Photo: Reproduction/F2)

The stewards interpreted that “Pourchaire attempted an overtaking move on the inside at Turn 11, but was unable to hold the line, spread out and forced Armstrong’s car off the track. The 5s penalty, rather than the normal 10s penalty, was because the error was considered less impactful.”

Vips’ penalty was for exactly the same reason as Pourchaire’s: to force Armstrong off the track, but this time at Turn 15. For the incident with his own teammate, the Hitech driver also received a 5s penalty in qualifying. race — and a point on his wallet, his third of the 2022 season — dropping to 11th.

Directly involved in the Pourchaire and Vips penalties, Armstrong was also framed by the FIA’s gaze. Jüri’s Hitech teammate was found guilty of a collision with runner-up Jehan Daruvala at Turn 8 and also received a 5s penalty in the final race standings and a point on his wallet, his second of the year. With the decision, he dropped to 14th place.

The race was won by Liam Lawson, with Jehan Daruvala in second and Drugovich now in third.

Finally, the Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi saw his race go up in the air in dispute with Roberto Merhi, when he tried to overtake the Spaniard on the outside and got the worst – he touched the opponent’s car and spun on the track, still being hit hard by Amaury Cordeel soon. then.

The Charouz driver was found guilty of the incident with Merhi – who also retired shortly afterwards – and will need to pay five grid penalties for this Sunday’s race, the second of the weekend at Paul Ricard. With that, he will start 19th in the second race of the weekend. In addition, he received two points in his portfolio, bringing his season total to four.

Formula 2 2022, French GP, Sprint Race:

1 L LAWSON carlin 21 laps two J DARUVALA price +3,206 3 F DRUGOVICH PM +4,835 4 J DOOHAN virtuosi +5,709 5 F DRESS ART +7,948 6 IWASA DAMS +8,260 7 T POURCHAIRE ART +9,552 8 L SARGEANT carlin +9,654 9 M SATO virtuosi +10,586 10 D BECKMAN Van Amersfoort +10,979 11 J VIPS High-tech +12,087 12 D HAUGER price +12,477 13 C WILLIAMS trident +12,536 14 M ARMSTRONG High-tech +14,433 15 C BÖLÜKBASI Charouz +15,861 16 R NISSANY DAMS +16,536 17 C NOVALAK PM +16,643 18 THE CALDWELL fields +17,338 19 R MERHI fields NC 20 R VERSCHOR trident NC 21 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz NC 22 THE CORDEEL Van Amersfoort NC

