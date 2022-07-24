President of European giant surprises and confirms he will try to sign Lionel Messi in 2023

Last season, Lionel Messi’s move to PSG brought the football world to a halt. The player left Barcelona after two decades to live his first challenge as a professional player outside Spain.

However, the Argentine’s first season was not, even close, the way everyone expected. So far, there have been only 11 goals in the 33 games in which he has played, in addition to 13 assists. The most curious fact is that the Argentine hit the post 10 times.

The player has a contract with the Parisians until 2023, and the team wants to renew it. However, clubs already appear with an eye on the athlete’s football.

Laporta will try to return Messi

One of them is Barcelona itself. That’s because, in an interview with ESPN, in the pre-season of the culé team in the United States, Joan Laporta, president of the team, said he was “in debt to Messi” and confirmed that he will try to return.

And this return to Camp Nou could happen as early as next year, when the Argentine will be in the final stretch of his contract with PSG. Laporta did not hide his admiration for the star’s football, saying that Messi “was everything”.