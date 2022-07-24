Raphinha scores a goal, and Barcelona beats Real Madrid in Lewandowski’s debut for the club

In Las Vegas, in the United States, Real Madrid and Barcelona competed in the electrifying El Clásico for the pre-season broadcast live on ESPN on Star+

The dawn from Saturday (23) to Sunday (24) was full of emotion. Streamed live by ESPN on Star+, Real Madrid and barcelona disputed El Clásico thriller in a pre-season friendly at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States. And the one who got the best was the barçawho won 1-0 with a great goal by the Brazilian little raphinha.

This was the first pre-season friendly match for Real Madrid, who are the current champions of LaLiga and gives Champions League. O Meringue also did not count on his shirt 9, Karim Benzemaand the right-back Carvajalfundamental parts of the technician Carlo Ancelotti on the team.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, came with a longer run for the classic, since from the end of May until now they played three friendlies in the pre-season, the last of them last Tuesday (19) and which ended in a 6-0 rout. over the Inter Miami (USA).

How was El Clásico?

Despite being a friendly, the two arch-rivals took the confrontation seriously and printed a strong rhythm from the first minutes.

And the first big chance came from Real, who at 17 minutes hit the ball on the post after ‘bomb’ from outside the area of Valverdewho took advantage of a poorly drawn ball by Jordan Alba in the area.

O barça responded right away, after Camavinga lose the ball inside the area, stone retrieve and play pairto Ansu Fati, face to face with the goal. However, shirt 10 did the impossible and submitted out.

Despite the lost goal, the Catalans kept the pace and, in another blunder by Real Madrid, this time with Eder Militãoopened the scoring to 27 minutes. And it was very classy!

little raphinha took advantage of his compatriot’s ‘gift’ and, from the edge of the area, sent a shot placed in the left corner of goalkeeper Courtois, who just watched.

This was the second goal of Barcelona’s main reinforcement so far in the window, after scoring in his debut, against Inter Miami.

Time ‘closes’ at the end of the 1st half after a play by Vini Jr.

To the 42 minutes, Vinicius Jr., who until then had not managed to reach Real Madrid’s goal with danger, was a cause of confusion on the field.

The Brazilian star sprinted towards the goal and only stopped after entry by Jordi Alba, who even received a yellow card.

After the foul, Vini went to take satisfaction with the Barcelona left-back, and then there was a general confusion on the field, which was quickly contained.

2nd half also ‘boils’ in Las Vegas

As in the first half, the second half was also busy. Starting with the many changes made by the two teams, something that was already expected as it is a pre-season friendly.

One of the players removed for the 2nd half was Lewandowski, who played 46 minutes into his debut barça.

And Real Madrid, who had a weak first half, started better in the last 45 minutes.

To the 13 minutes, after an intense exchange of passes, Asensio came face to face with the goal, but missed a golden chance to tie the classic.

Then it was time to Franck Kessie talso miss a clear chance, after coming face to face with Courtois, but finishing on top of the Belgian.

Barcelona then regained control of the match and wasted a ‘truck’ of goals, with clear chances missed by Dembele and Memphis Depay at the end.

Courtois was also one of those responsible for the ‘thin’ score of the barçaas he made great saves at the end, preventing his arch-rivals from expanding.

Best moments

The guy: Raphinha

Barcelona’s newest signing had yet another convincing performance in his second game for the Catalan club.

With a great goal, he secured victory over his arch-rivals in his first El Clásico as a player of the barça.

This was the former’s fourth direct participation.-Leeds United in goals for Barcelona in just two games, after providing two assists and scoring a goal against Inter Miami.

Raphinha, Barcelona forward, celebrating a goal over Real Madrid, in a pre-season friendly in Las Vegas, with Lewandowski and other players Omar Vega/Getty Images

night of premieres

El Clásico in Las Vegas also marked the debuts of some of the top signings of the current European transfer window.

While Real Madrid sent to the field among the holders the defender Antonio Rudiger and the steering wheel Aurélien Tchouaménithe only reinforcements hired by the club so far, in the barça the highlight was due to Robert Lewandowski, who has already made his debut a week after being made official as a backup.

the danish defender Andreas Christensenwhich arrived free from Chelseaalso debuted, and among the holders.

Piqué is booed in Las Vegas

The Barcelona defender only came on in the second half, but was not spared by the fans in the friendly.

Whenever he touched the ball, shirt 3 was booed in chorus at Allegiant Stadium.

Recently, he ended his marriage to the Colombian singer Shakira, after an alleged betrayal.

It is worth remembering that, in the United States, there is a large presence of Colombians and South Americans who live in the country, and Shakira is one of the most popular singers in the world in the so-called Latin music.

next games

Before the official debut in LaLiga, broadcast live by ESPN on Star+Real Madrid competes for Uefa Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurtin day august 10, from 16:00 (Brasilia time), in Helsinki, Finland. The first appointment for the Spanish Championship will be on the August 14away from home against Almeriastarting at 5 pm.

Until then, Merengue will still play three more friendlies, against America (MEX) and Juventusin the days 26th and 30th of Julyrespectively.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, will have friendlies against Juventus (26/07), New York Red Bulls (07/30) and Cougars MEX (07/08, for the Joan Gamper Trophy), before the debut in Espanyol, on the August 13at home against Rayo Vallecanostarting at 16:00, also broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Real Madrid 0 x 1 Barcelona

GOALS: Barcelona: Raphinha (27′ 1°T)

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez (Odriozola), Éder Militão (Vallejo), Rudiger (Mendy) and Alaba (Nacho); Valverde (Modric), Tchouaméni (Kroos) and Camavinga (Casemiro); Rodrygo (Ceballos), Hazard (Asensio) and Vini Jr. (Marian). Technician: Carlo Ancelotti

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen (Iñaki Pena); Araujo (Dest), Christensen (Frenkie de Jong), Eric García (Piqué) and Jordi Alba (Álex Balde); Gavi (Kessié), Busquets (Nicolás González) and Pedri (Sergi Roberto); Raphinha (Depay), Lewandowski (Aubameyang) and Ansu Fati (Dembélé). Technician: Xavi Hernandez.