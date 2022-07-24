Raphinha scores on Lewa’s debut, and Barcelona beats Real Madrid

The debut was by Lewandowski, but who stole the show was Raphinha. With a great goal from the Brazilian, Barcelona won the classic against Real Madrid by 1-0 this morning (24), in a friendly held in Las Vegas, at the Allegiant Stadium.

Cast as a starter and wearing the number 12 shirt, the Pole made his first match for Barça and was very participative in the attack, with good chances created. It was Raphinha, however, who managed to hit the net in ‘El Clásico’. In the 26th minute of the first half, the winger opened the scoring by taking advantage of a mistake by fellow countryman Éder Militão on Real’s ball out and sending a bomb into the angle, from outside the area, with no chance for Courtois.

The goal in the classic was Raphinha’s second with the Catalan shirt. He also scored on his debut, in the 6-0 friendly win against Inter Miami, last Tuesday (19).

Watch Raphinha’s goal:

The center of attention of the match, Lewandowski was the one who created the first dangerous opportunity of the game, in the 10th minute, in finishing the entrance of the area. The striker also had a blocked shot at 31. He was replaced by coach Xavi at half-time.

Lewandowski in action for Barcelona in a friendly against Real Madrid played in Las Vegas Image: Disclosure / FC Barcelona

Without Benzema and with Hazard alongside Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior in the attack, Real Madrid was out in the initial stage and hardly bothered Barcelona. The Merengues’ chance of greater danger came from Valverde’s feet, at 17′, and landed on the crossbar of Ter Stegen.

It was just a pre-season friendly, but it was also one of the biggest rivalries in the world. At the end of the initial stage, players from Barcelona and Real Madrid had a moment of confusion, with an exchange of shoves, after a hard foul by Jordi Alba on Vinicius Junior. There was also conflict between the athletes in the second half, after Modric was brought down by Busquets. The Catalans received yellow.

In the final stage, both teams returned to the field with several changes, as usual in friendlies. Among them, Real changed the entire midfield and returned with the experienced trio Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, while Barça had Dembélé and Aubameyang as the main news. Shortly after, defender Piqué entered the field and, curiously, was booed by those in the stadium with every touch of the ball.

The second half was less emotional, but Real managed to balance the actions after the entry of the holders in the middle and almost drew with Asensio, at 17. Barcelona grew and returned to dominate the match in the final stretch and could have extended, but Kessie , Dembélé and Depay missed clear chances face to face with Courtois.

Even so, Barça managed to maintain the advantage gained in the first half and emerged victorious from the first ‘El Clásico’ of the season.

DATASHEET:

REAL MADRID 0 X 1 BARCELONA

Reason: pre-season friendly

Date and time: July 24, 2022 (Saturday), at 00:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (USA)

Yellow cards: Christensen, Jordi Alba, Busquets and Kessie (BAR); Lucas Vazquez (RMA)

Goal: Raphinha (BAR), at 26’/1st (0-1)

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez (Odriozola), Rüdiger (Nacho), Éder Militão (Vallejo), and Alaba (Mendy); Valverde (Casemiro), Tchouaméni (Modric) and Camavinga (Kroos); Rodrygo (Ceballos), Hazard (Asensio) and Vinicius Junior (Mariano). Technician: Carlo Ancelotti

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen (Iñaki Pena); Araujo (Dest), Christensen (Frenkie de Jong), Eric Garcia (Piqué) and Jordi Alba (Bucket); Busquets (Nico), Gavi (Kessie) and Pedri (Sergi Roberto); Raphinha (Depay), Lewandowski (Aubameyang) and Ansu Fati (Dembélé). Technician: Xavi