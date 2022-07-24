Record will show Police in Power of the Mafia

Record will show on Tela Máxima this Saturday (23) the film Police in Power of the Mafia. Released in 1995, the feature film stars Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, Norman Reedus, Woody Harrelson, Kate Winslet. Tela Máxima goes on air at 10:30 pm, Brasília time, right after Ilha Record.

The film is made up of a group of criminals and corrupt cops who find themselves in serious trouble. The Russian mafia is blackmailing them, and the only way to deal with them is to execute what is believed to be an extremely challenging heist. As impossible as it may seem, they eventually come up with a plan: on one side of town, half the crew will plot the murder of a rookie cop named Chris Allen (Casey Affleck), and while the rest of the force is distracted by a 999 call, the other half of corrupt cops will pull out of work.

The production went through many casting changes. Shia LaBeouf was initially attached to star in the film, but later left the project and was replaced by Charlie Hunnam. In December 2013, Hunnam also left the project and was replaced by Casey Affleck. In August 2013, Cate Blanchet and Christoph Waltz were in talks to join the cast, but later dropped out, and Winslet and Woody Harrelson replaced them.

The cast was completed in March 2014, as Aaron Paul, Norman Reedus, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Gal Gadot, Teresa Palmer and Clifton Collins Jr. Hillcoat spoke about the filming schedule and said, “It’s a challenge, setting schedules for everyone and trying to accomplish something with eight main characters. I’ve never worked on anything like this.