Review | crimes of the future

After nearly a decade away from filmmaking, Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg has returned to make his audiences break a sweat. Yes, in this worthy return of the prodigal son of body horror, the themes masterfully worked on in the classics The fly, Gemini: Morbid Similarity, Chills, Enraged in the Rage of Sex, among others, gain space in this contemporary phase of the director who demonstrates, once again, his ability to understand humanity involved in the complex relationship with technologies. This time, the controversial intellectual of the cinematographic art presents us with a society immersed in dystopia, a world of bored people, usually crouching, sitting or leaning against each scene they appear, an existence where pain seems not to be present, as is any instance of religiosity. In this dark microcosm, the police had to create an additional investigative division, the “new vices” department, in order to curb the horror spectacles that demonstrate how the evolutionary scale of humanity has degraded.

The opening scene sets the desired atmosphere very well: a relatively closed shot contemplates a boy playing on the beach. His mother shouts from afar: “don’t eat anything that’s out there, okay?”. The character leaves the place where he is and returns to the house. In the background, a sunken ship demonstrates how abandoned this world looks. There, in a class on visual metaphors for cinema, we have a powerful, brief but sumptuous passage to represent the decline of humanity, perhaps something that was not the director’s initiative in the field of intentionality, but a very personal reading of the person who writes to you in reader’s position in relation to the audiovisual product presented, something that, in the scale of the director, work and spectator triad, is a calmly allowed action. Let’s move on: when changing spaces, the boy enters the bathroom of the house and in a rush, begins to feed from a plastic bucket. The mother, with strangely, looks at all that with disgust. We are left with question marks gravitating around our minds. Where does Cronenberg intend to go?

The answer doesn’t take long. Basically, crimes of the future discusses how humans needed to change their respective lifestyles, in order to exist in an environment dominated by the synthetic. By becoming part of this new model of existence, it becomes essential to undergo a metamorphosis that changes the entire structure of DNA. One of the inveterates of this perspective of humanity is Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), an avant-garde artist who wants to bring a new style to his work. With that, he decides to transform the removal of his organs into art shows, leaving his followers obsessed with his proposals for immersion, spectators who consume culture through extreme manifestations. In general terms, a kind of Grand Guignol of the new times, where the pain and pleasure of the surgical incisions are in symbiosis, to the madness of the audiences who psychoanalytically enjoy everything that is demonstrated and captured by the public’s cell phone cameras. Saul manages to follow his trends with the support of Caprice (Léa Seydoux), a woman with whom he shares the same extreme passions, in Cronenberg’s triumphant return to bodily terror that goes beyond the desire to just shock, focused on discomfort to allow us to reflect.

Who is also absorbed in this journey of the avant-garde artist is TimLin (Kristen Stewart), a young man who investigates the unfolding of Saul’s initiatives, which does not prevent her from being attracted to the image that the character conveys. Furthermore, in the development of crimes of the future, the streets are opaque, there is practically no city and its routes, but manor houses inhabited by people who live almost in darkness. An existence of Latino anarchists, bored white artists, an engaged black policeman and women less lecherous than usual in the director’s cinematography. The human body, here, has achieved the feat of evolving to the point of digesting plastic and its derivatives. As expounded by one character, it is the age of transformation where humans needed to catch up to the very technology they developed. The government does not regard the bizarre undertakings on the bodies, considering such actions as inappropriate. And the police, on a daily basis, are constantly hunting those who are living out of order. At a given moment, Viggo Mortensen’s protagonist wears a specific costume, a jacket for organ exhibitors, that is, the “ideal brand clothes” to legitimize his social profile as an extreme exhibitionist artist.

In this narrative, also written by David Cronenberg, practically all the usual members of the filmmaker’s technical team are back, in a project that demonstrates aesthetic cohesion, visuality that helps in the direction of the plot, without inhibiting the expansion of the importance of dialogue and scripts, in shocking images that allow a broader understanding of everything that the director’s text intends to endorse. Carol Spier gives viewers a dark production design, taken by dirt, adorned by aged signs, dilapidated buildings, grimy walls and signs of rust that indicate in the visual texture, the decay of the fictional figures that cross the scenic spaces. Howard Shore, in yet another pompous partnership, composed an immersive, deep soundtrack, maintaining the quality standard of its percussive textures for Cronenberg’s cinema, a sector that expands its meanings with the excellent sound design, signed by Rob’s team Bertola, essential for the establishment of an atmosphere of restlessness, especially in the most daring or visceral scenes. Another point that we cannot fail to highlight is the fabulous direction of photography by Douglas Kouch, a work that reminds us of the texture of baroque paintings, given the tone adopted by the lighting that emphasizes shadows and outlines with very specific tones, the staging of the cast in properly balanced performances.

With a script written since the production of Crash: Strange Pleasures, crimes of the future it was shelved for a long time, but it arrived at a very pertinent moment for his proposals, the time when the machine is the closest thing there is to the feeling of humanity. Appointed by some as a film that recycles the themes already discussed by the filmmaker in his previous incursions, the narrative in question is actually the continuity of a thematic bundle that cannot end, after all, with each released film, society finds itself facing of new changes in the field of technology, which makes this point of view limited, part of agents of the discourse of the field of criticism who demonstrate a myopic, lazy vision, when evaluating Cronenberg’s perspective without taking into account the totality of his work in midst of what is reflected in contemporary cinema. Here, we have a cinema that raises questions, but does not deliver ready-made answers, on the contrary, it challenges us to think about what is established on stage, contrary to those who want ready-made theses.

In crimes of the future, several reflections expand along the paths paved by the characters. We can induce, based on the behavior of fictional figures in their dilemmas and dramatic needs, that one of the thematic topics is the questioning of the limits of the standards of beauty imposed in an era of social networks, biometric mirrors, the desire for relevance in the face of the other’s opinion. , moment in our lives where surgery is the new sex. In this scenario, the old sex is something that people have already forgotten about. Feeling pain, apparently, is on the same level as pleasure. Lacerations on the face are considered as artistic postures, such as having more than two ears or participating in an inner beauty contest, an event with disputes for those who have Organs most showy organs, entitled to the category of Best Original Functionless Organ, in general terms , a subversive satire common to the David Cronenberg film universe. All this, narrated through sarcastic dialogues and aesthetics in line with the cinematographic style. cyberpunkdosed with traces of Noir.

Crimes of the Future Canada, 2022

Direction: David Cronenberg

Road map: David Cronenberg

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Denise Capezza, Don McKellar, Ephie Kantza, Jason Bitter

Duration: 107 min.