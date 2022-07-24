Review | Hidden Agent (2022)

Equating to disastrous crossover in Red alertNetflix releases its second most expensive action feature with hidden agent. The film arrives as another one of the platform’s bets to launch a great franchise in the genre, with a receptive longevity as it was with the saga. Twilight or Harry Potter at the movies. From the heist plot in a zombie-infested Las Vegas, in Army of the Dead: Invasion of Las Vegasor the one with the mercenary brucutu in Redemption: Day of Redemption, the company has focused on working with recurring themes, however, with strong names in the cast and production as a gimmick. So, after Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson headlined the start of a trilogy, we’re back to the spy premise in The Gray Manadaptation of the novel by Mark Greaney.

The ball of the time now has the brothers Russo and Christopher Markus, names responsible for several MCU titles, in addition to having its main trio of stars formed by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. As the concern is not to present a plot out of the box, which reinvents the elements of the niche it proposes, hidden agent nor does it hide that we won’t find much in the story, so in less than twenty minutes of film, what could be held as pieces for plot twists, is quickly exposed in the dynamic editing by Jeff Groth and Pietro Scalia and objective dialogues.

However, even if the plot does not start from any unusual ideas, it is necessary to maintain some charm, and this is where the insertion of familiarity from the plots of betrayal and espionage comes in, and in this fabric, the script by Joe Russo and Markus emulates a familiar code. as seen in the James Bond saga, also known as “007”. In the mythology of Ian Fleming’s books, for every secret agent who is granted permission to kill, he receives the identification “00” from the British spy service MI6, as it is the number of people who at some point have executed, thus, Bond is the seventh agent. with the license and protection of the service. Similarly, Sierra Six (Gosling) – with “Sierra” being equivalent to “00” and “Six” to “7” – is one of the ex-convicts who, in a lifetime agreement with the CIA, goes on to kill the targets that the agency can not. The scenario changes when, upon discovering compromising secrets, he finds himself in a race for his life as he is hunted by a former agent of the program, the impulsive and corrupt Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

Not even if I wanted to take on that inspiration anymore, The Gray Man would manage to maintain itself with a generic plot with airs of 007, which, well, is a trait that the film follows, as even the theme song written by Monty Norman was re-arranged on the soundtrack composed by Henry Jackman. And, although Gosling convinces as the central character of this web of conspiracy and espionage, the script fails to make an effort to work a less predictable scope. There is no ambition or inspiration in structuring the narrative beyond obvious blocks that serve to help and humanize the protagonist, who finds his greatest redemption in efforts to protect Claire (Julia Betters), his guardian’s niece. But even the way in which this emotional and dramatic element is presented leaves something to be desired, since it is inserted amidst the frequent information and different locative divisions that the edition dribbles without ever allowing a breath between them while the opposing sides of this clash are about to crash.

The film tries at all times to reproduce a dynamism that lacks emotion and tension in the unfolding that follows, with everything sounding like other spy films, but the delicacy of doing the manjado in a charismatic way, which makes it difficult to believe in the construction of the characters because they are embedded in a trivial mechanism of how they work in plots of this type, and this does not escape the protagonist. The biggest exception in this environment is Six’s eccentric opponent, who gets points for Evans’ performance that doesn’t fail to demonstrate how much fun he’s having with an insane and comically out of place character. and the cynicism in how he acts shows that he is taking the chance to make fun of his own villainy. In short, the cast does its best to honor their character models, which don’t sound authentic in their choices other than following pre-established lines, like Dani (from Armas) simply deciding to help the hunted agent.

What seems to be worth the 200 million budget in this hollow and dull plot of discussions is in the direction of the Russos brothers who, in the midst of the familiarity of the theme, offer an execution notorious for the movement, which ends up being suffocated by the way in which it is organized. The first demonstration of this is in the opening sequence of action, with the scene filled with smoke, vibrant colors and balls of decoration scattered on the floor, and while the shit rolls, there is a discreet movement with a drone which guides the viewer to follow Six and Dani, also bypassing the editing scheme. have this brief kinesis showed where the strength of the film would be, calling attention to what to expect from this characteristic of movement, however, it is not an appeal that lasts.

Negatively, it is curious to see how the direction breaks expectations of a frantic, unrestrained action and with well-rehearsed choreography in melee clashes, by simply wasting its potential in movement games. It is interesting, of course, when the frame leans in the same direction as the character who falls to the ground, but this composition oscillates because it does not always offer the same result. In the example of the scene in the center of Prague, there is an annoyance in how everything is rushed, as there is a slight acceleration in the transitions of the shots, giving the impression that they are being skipped over; that a space that would make them more believable was compromised in the editing. And it only gets worse in the next sequence on the train, with the racing fights, car crashes and gunfire being engulfed in a fulminating rhythm in which the use of drones cheat with the footage à la Michael Bay, but without the caprice of his set pieces chaotic and explosive. We also notice how each scene construction when not being advanced is lubricated with smoke, in a constant insistence on filling the space and giving some boring concept to the sequences.

As if the logistical and teleportation inconsistencies of the action and characters weren’t enough, all in hidden agent seems to be in the shadow of what could have been, including the clash between opponents Six and Hansen, or any other confrontation… everything seems to offer a shallow yield. If it depends on the literary saga that already has eleven books, Netflix will have a lot of material that will serve as a base, but as the beginning of another possible franchise, there is nothing that makes the story interesting for the return of a plot that is based on pieces of the seen in conspiracy and spy movies, whether Mission Impossible, bourne identitybut who was born to be Six, will never be Bond.

Hidden Agent (The Gray Man – USA, 2022)

Direction: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo

Road map: Joe Russo, Christopher Markus

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henrick, René-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, Julia Betters, Wagner Moura

Duration: 129 min.