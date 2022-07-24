Robert Pattinson took ‘vampirism’ classes for Twilight – Movie News

Robert Pattinson was marked by the role of vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, with five films from 2008 to 2012.

Before playing Batman in theaters in the film directed by Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson was marked by the role of vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, which had five films from 2008 to 2012. This film franchise based on books written by Stephenie Meyer became a phenomenon among audiences, and in preparation, Pattinson had to undergo training to play a vampire.

The Twilight cast worked hard on the film and took their roles very seriously determined to tell the story in the best possible way. In this way, Robert Pattinson and the other actors who played the Cullens in the production took classes before filming, taught how to act like vampires.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, actress Nikki Reed (who played Rosalie Hale in the films) she and her Cullen colleagues took classes for weeks to ensure they could play their characters with credibility and nuance. “During the three weeks we were rehearsing, we had classes to learn how to behave in roles, like a movement class. I don’t know how much of that was incorporated into the movie, but it was certainly good for the mind.”

In an interview with Collider at the time, the actor gave details of the vampirism classes he and his colleagues received, especially for the third film in the saga, Eclipse (2010). “I had to learn to run properly. So I spent a lot of time on a giant treadmill, like one of those wheels rats run on, and I was filmed doing it to improve my form,” Pattinson says of the experience.

Robert Pattinson was much better at running than baseball. As someone who has never played the sport before, the actor had to undergo training for that too. Fans of the first movie will likely remember the famous vampire baseball scene. However, the protagonist was not interested in taking his training for the sport as seriously as those for vampirism. Pattinson says Eclipse director Catherine Hardwicke required a lot of focus from the actors to really look professional. But, the actor’s focus was on improving his acting as a vampire, not on sport.

The popular movie vampire saga is comprised of Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). In Twilight, Isabella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and her father Charlie (Billy Burke) have recently moved. At the new high school she meets Edward Cullen (Pattinson), a young man admired by all the local girls and who maintains an aura of mystery around him. They gradually fall in love, but Edward knows that this puts Isabella’s life at risk.