Rogério Ceni admits São Paulo’s mistakes and gets frustrated with a draw: “We’re falling short” | Sao Paulo

After the match, the coach admitted that it was difficult to accept the result, São Paulo’s 11th draw in 19 games for the Brazilian Championship. The main objective now is to work on the defensive part.

– We played for the fourth goal all the time, and then unfortunately we are lacking in the marking. Time is short for training. For the first time, after resting, we will start working on the defensive part in the second – he declared.

– Mistakes have been commonplace. For the coach, conceding six goals in two games shows collective errors, one or another individual failure. Our responsibility is to make the team improve in this defensive part – commented the coach.

Ceni admitted the defensive problems of São Paulo against Goiás

São Paulo has been suffering with embezzlement in defense. Against Goiás, Ceni did not have Arboleda (out of season due to surgery), Miranda and Léo.

The last two are in transition work and can reinforce the team on Thursday, against América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil.

Without the trio, Tricolor had a younger formation in the defensive field, with Diego Costa and Luizão.

– The truth is that we need to improve. So many draws and goals conceded are not characteristic of my work. Difficult to accept a draw like this, there was a lack of concentration and training on our part – added Ceni, who has little time to correct mistakes.

– We tried to correct in the video the last games, the chances we lost and we won. This video is passed on to give feedback on the game. It’s not possible these last few days, because if I train they can’t stand playing. There are many games – added Ceni.

São Paulo will have three days of preparation before the match against América-MG. The team is off this Sunday and returns to activities on Monday, at CT da Barra Funda. The focus, from then on, will be on defense.

– We need to improve, we have a decision on Thursday, Sunday and then there is another championship. Again we will have four games in ten days, for any team, but for us who have so many defensive absences… the defensive part we have suffered a lot – concluded Ceni.

Check out more responses from Rogério Ceni at the press conference:

Sequence

– We played on the 14th, 17th, 20th and 23rd. With so many people out, tiredness hits. It’s not conceding three goals from Goiás, a professional team conceding three goals shows that we need to evolve in this regard. We cannot make mistakes that lead us to lose important points. We can focus more on finishing and work better on the defensive part so that we don’t concede so many goals.

work with young people

–We tried to correct in the video the last games, the chances we lost and we got them. This video is passed on to give feedback on the game. It’s not possible these last few days, because if I train they can’t stand playing. There are many games. We need to improve, we have a decision on Thursday, Sunday and then there’s another championship. Again we will have four games in ten days, for any team, but for us who have so many defensive absences… the defensive part we have suffered a lot.

virtues

– When we manage to have triangulations and amplitudes, despite the fact that Goiás marked pressure throughout the game. Even with the pressure, we created a lot of opportunities, especially with the triangulations on the right side. On the other hand, despite a goal originating from Welington, it’s a lonelier side. The best opportunities were in triangular and open space.

defensive mistakes

– We were unlucky in the first goal and in the last goal a goal kick, we didn’t even need to press. The boy is happy to shoot, the ball passes by Diego… but when he reaches the 92nd minute, fatigue sets in. We have to improve, it’s repetition. When we have few defenders, you can’t even train harder. We were afraid to put Diego against Inter.

– But we produced to score the fourth goal, we didn’t have a player to replace Wellington and we were still looking for the goal from the sides, where the plays were flowing. We didn’t get the goal and ended up suffering the punishment. A happier Sunday takes us away, we are stopped and even able to leave the first track of the table. The team, despite surrendering, has not been able to win for some time. We need victories.

reality of Sao Paulo

– But it is a complex analysis to do. We have pieces to work on, from the middle to the front we have options, we can make different teams with good options. On the defensive side, we have 10 or 11 players to fill five spots. We have more offensive options, we even played without the four main defenders.

– Rafinha improvised well making good games. We will fight day after day, we will have time to recover and from Thursday we will survive. But you can’t make a projection.

mental fatigue

– For me it’s more the mental, you have to be winning every day. And you expect to do that. We’ve delivered goals very easily, we’ve made it easier than it should be. And that will make you more tired. For athletes, the physical strain is greater. For me, the mental has been the worst.

– You have to rack your brains every day to assemble a team, which piece you are going to change and have a scheme. Which player do I have to leave out to have a competitive team, then how do I have a team in Sudamericana. And all of this takes its toll.

What to change in the second round?

– The answer is easy, the hard part is the execution. We have to define the games, we are not able to define the game against anyone. We can’t breathe, we couldn’t open two goals ahead against any opponent. In the Brazilian we can’t breathe a little in the game, we have to play at the limit until the 90th minute.

– We were not able to kill the opponent, against Palmeiras we fought there and here until the end, there is always a path very close to the limit, saving a defeat or losing a victory. We need to have victories.

