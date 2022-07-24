Russian attack on Ukrainian port of Odessa could damage grain deal

Ukraine accused Russia on Saturday of launching missiles into the port of Odessa, a day after Moscow and Kiev sealed a long-awaited deal to resume war-locked grain exports, especially at this key Black Sea terminal.

The Ukrainian army reported that Russian missiles hit grain processing facilities in Odessa.

“The port of Odessa was attacked specifically when grain loads were being processed. Two missiles hit the infrastructure of the port, where there is obviously grain. They attacked a territory where there are grains,” military spokesman Yuriy Ignat told AFP.

Two cruise missiles hit port infrastructure, thus overshadowing the historic agreement the two countries separately signed on Friday with Turkey and the UN, seeking to alleviate the global food crisis.

“The enemy attacked the port of Odessa with Kalibr cruise missiles. Two of the projectiles were shot down by air defense forces. Two hit the port infrastructure,” said Sergii Brachuk, spokesman for the Odessa regional administration.

So far, Russia has not commented on this allegation.

By firing missiles at the port, Russian President Vladimir Putin “spit in the face of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep (Tayyip) Erdogan, who have gone to great lengths to reach this agreement,” he said. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko.

The Ukrainian official also assured that Russia must assume “full responsibility” if the agreement fails and “the world food crisis” deepens.

Reactions were quick. Guterres “unequivocally” condemned the attack and stressed that “full implementation (of the agreement) by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative”.

Along the same lines, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell called the attack “reprehensible”. “Achieving a crucial grain export target the day after the Istanbul accords are signed is particularly reprehensible and again demonstrates Russia’s total disregard for international law and commitments,” Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The pact signed in Istanbul is the first major agreement between the warring parties since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 and seeks to help alleviate the famine that, according to the UN, affects 47 million more people due to the war.

20 million tons of wheat

Ukraine refused to directly sign the same document with Russia, so both countries signed separate identical agreements with Turkey and the UN, in the presence of Guterres and Erdogan, in Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace on the Bosphorus Strait.

“Today there is a beacon on the Black Sea, a beacon of hope, a beacon of relief,” Guterres said shortly before the signing. Erdogan, a key player in the negotiation, said he hoped the deal would “revive the path to peace”.

Before signing, Ukraine warned that it would give “an immediate military response” if Russia violated the pact and attacked its ships or invaded its ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the UN must ensure compliance with the agreement, which includes transiting Ukrainian grain ships through safe corridors to avoid mines in the Black Sea.

Up to 20 million tons of wheat and other grain are blocked in Ukrainian ports, especially Odessa, by Russian warships and mines laid by Kiev to prevent an amphibious attack.

Zelensky estimates the value of Ukraine’s grain stockpiles at around $10 billion.

Attack in Central Ukraine

After the signing, Western powers praised the agreement and urged Moscow to abide by its provisions.

The European Union (EU) called for a “rapid implementation” of the agreement, while British Foreign Minister Liz Truss assured that London “will be vigilant that Russia keeps its word”.

On the other hand, the EU fears that Russia will start using its controls on energy exports as a geopolitical weapon in its dispute with the West.

The grain deal was signed a day after Russia restarted the Nord Stream pipeline. But analysts warn that gas supplies will be insufficient to avoid a power shortage in Europe next winter.

On the ground, Russia is trying to take full control of Donetsk province and neighboring Luhansk. Both regions make up the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, which has seen another day of heavy bombing.

In central Ukraine, at least three people, including a military man, were killed and nine others were injured on Saturday during a Russian missile attack on railway infrastructure and a military airfield in Kirovograd, according to the region’s governor Andriy Raikovych.

On Friday, the United States approved another $270 million (€264 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including precision missile systems, artillery ammunition and command posts for armored vehicles.