Ryan Gosling says he’s been ‘signed’ to play Ken

As behind-the-scenes photos of the Barbie movie leak onto the internet, public curiosity for the feature only increases. Alongside Margot Robbie, who will live the human Barbie, Ryan Gosling will be the iconic Ken, the doll’s love interest.

In an interview with the show host Jimmy Fallon, Gosling revealed the curious reason that led him to accept the role. Despite having loved the script – written by fellow director Greta Gerwig, alongside Noah Baumbach, Gerwig’s partner in film and in life –, rated by the actor as “the best script I’ve ever read”, Gosling only accepted the invitation when he received an unusual sign.

“I went out in the backyard and, do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud, next to a crushed lemon,” said Gosling, referring to his daughters’ Ken doll. The star then took a picture of the scene and sent it to Gerwig by message: “I will be your Ken, for this story must be told.”

Gosling has two daughters aged 6 and 7 with Eva Mendes, also an actress. On Fallon’s show, who is also the father of two girls, the actor even joked about the doll’s neglected role in the Barbie universe. “Nobody plays with Ken,” Gosling said.

“He was… available,” Fallon joked. “He’s an accessory – and not even one of the coolest,” added Gosling, as they talked about the difficulties of putting together a Barbie Dreamhouse, Barbie’s dream house. Check out the video of the moment:

The film is expected to hit theaters in July 2023.