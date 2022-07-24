Ryan Gosling talks about the omen that made him decide to play Ken in Barbie – 07/23/2022

23/07/2022 | 16:11





Come on Barbie, let’s go Barbie! After some leaked photos we already have a little idea of ​​how the film of the most famous plastic doll in the world. Titled Barbie, the feature has Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and many other artists in the cast. They all played different versions of Barbie and Ken.

During a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the 41-year-old actor shared how he decided to play Barbie’s boyfriend. According to him, the doll was found lying in his backyard.

I go out in the backyard. Do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a crushed lemon. I wrote to Greta [Gerwig] and said: I will be your Ken, this story needs to be told.

In addition to telling about his omen, Gosling confessed that he loved the script he received:

Best script I’ve ever read.

It is worth remembering that the feature will probably hit the theaters in 2023. Are you excited?