Sam Worthington and Kate Winslet were afraid to die in underwater scenes Rolling Stone

Sam Worthington and Kate Winslet gave details of the training carried out for the recordings submerged in 900,000 gallon tanks of water.

Sam Worthington and Kate Winslet provided behind-the-scenes details of the filming of Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel that promises to explode the box office around the world. The actors revealed the fears and complications of filming the underwater scenes, which put the film’s protagonists to the limit.

While Sam Worthington confessed to being afraid of dying in the middle of filming, Kate Winslet showed excitement after breaking an impressive record of Tom Cruise. But in the end, both feared for their lives in the underwater scenes, as they reported in an interview with empire.

In the interview, worthington admitted that he was scared to death while filming the underwater scenes. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” says the actor who plays Jake Sully.

“You’re dealing with the restrictions of diving, the limitations of underwater motion capture and trying to maintain an emotional journey while instinctively fighting the fear of dying.”

winsletwho plays a leader of the oceanic tribe of the Metkayin, had to learn to hold her breath underwater for a shocking number of minutes and broke the record for the longest time submerged underwater for a scene, previously held by Tom Cruisefor seven minutes and 14 seconds.

It was brilliant and I was so proud of myself and I will probably never be able to do that again. The most amazing thing for me, as a middle-aged woman, was learning something not just new, but superhuman.

The actress explains that she developed the ability to hold her breath inside a 900,000 gallon tank of water. After filming, winslet I even said I thought I was dead.

It’s wonderful and fascinating. Your mind completely disappears. You can’t think of anything, you can’t make lists in your head, just look at the bubbles below you.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) will give us a glimpse of Pandora’s ocean regions, so water will play a very important role in the film. The ocean was CGI generated, but the actors shot underwater scenes to favor motion capture with a realistic environment that didn’t look awkward on screen.

More about avatar 2

The sequel promises to show the life of JakeSully (Sam Worthington), former marine, alongside neytiri (Zoe Saldana). The premiere date is December 16, 2022.

Cast will have the return of the stars of the first feature and new characters. In addition to Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet are some of the confirmed names in the cast. Check out the trailer: