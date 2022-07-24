Samantha Cristoforetti is the first European woman to take a spacewalk

Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, from the European Space Agency (ESA) became this Thursday (21) the first European woman to make a spacewalk. She left the International Space Station (ISS) at 12:00 (Brasilia time), accompanied by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, to work on the installation of the European Robotic Arm (ERA), a robotic arm mounted on the outside of the ISS, in the Russian module Nauka. .

The spacewalk was even called into question by an order from Dmitry Rogozin, then head of the Russian space agency, who did not like criticism from NASA after his cosmonauts displayed, aboard the ISS, flags of regions of Ukraine that were occupied during the invasion. country, in celebration of its “liberation”. A few days later, Rogozin was fired by Putin, and the walk was re-established.

At 45, Cristoforetti is a 13-year veteran of the ESA, where she holds the record for uninterrupted stay in space by a European astronaut (199 days, 16 hours), achieved in a previous stay on the ISS between 2014 and 2015. She should have made a hike during his first mission, but unfortunately his suit was lost in an accident with the Cygnus Orb-3 cargo ship, which exploded a few seconds after launch.

She is known for her “nerdy” side, and has been photographed aboard the ISS wearing T-shirts with references to “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and wearing a Starfleet commando uniform from Star Trek, referencing Captain Kathryn Janeway from Voyager.







Photo: Martin Schoeller / Canaltech

Last month, she recreated a scene of Sandra Bullock’s character in the movie “Gravity” in what was apparently an astronaut prank that took seven years to complete.

Brazilian coast seen at night. So, what’s your beach? A night pass along the Brazilian coastline and over some popular cities: Porto Alegre, Florianópolis, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro 🇧🇷 #Brazil #MissionMinerva pic.twitter.com/9k0iKrWq2d — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) July 19, 2022

Active on Twitter (

@AstroSamantha

), she published this week a series of

photos of brazilian cities seen from space

during a night passage of the ISS over our country. These include Porto Alegre, Florianópolis, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. “So, what’s your beach?”, asked the astronaut.

