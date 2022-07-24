Santos arrives in Fortaleza with support from fans and chants of “Lisca Doido”; see probable team | saints

Santos arrived this Saturday night in the capital of Ceará for the game against Fortaleza, which will be played this Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Castelão. Peixe fans came to the door of the hotel to support the delegation.

The bus with the team arrived at the place around 9:30 pm. About 10 Santos fans asked for photos for the players and supported “Lisca Doido”. The new coach is Santos’ main novelty for the game against Fortaleza.

more about the saints:

+ Tiger plays hard for Blondel

1 of 4 Lisca, with her back turned, hears screams of “Lisca Doido” — Photo: Bruno Giufrida Lisca, with his back turned, hears screams of “Lisca Doido” — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

Lisca was even successful in the city where he debuted for Peixe. The coach saved Ceará from relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship in 2018 and entered the history of the rival of his opponent this Sunday.

2 of 4 Léo Baptistão takes a photo with a fan — Photo: Bruno Giufrida Léo Baptistão takes a photo with a fan — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

In his first game for Santos, Lisca will not have defenders Luiz Felipe, left-back Lucas Pires and midfielder Sandry available, all of whom are injured. Vinicius Zanocelo, suspended for the third yellow card, also does not play.

Faced with the embezzlement, Lisca will promote the return of defender Alex to the starting lineup. He will form the defensive duo with Eduardo Bauermann. For the match against Fortaleza, the coach also mentioned striker Bryan Angulo, who had been out of the bench against Botafogo.

Santos should enter the field this Sunday with: João Paulo, Madson, Alex, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Rodrigo Fernández and Bruno Oliveira; Ângelo (Lucas Braga), Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão.

3 of 4 Ângelo takes a picture with a fan — Photo: Bruno Giufrida Ângelo takes a picture with a fan — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!