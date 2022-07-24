São Paulo fan, former BBB Rodrigo Mussi returns to Morumbi after accident | Sao Paulo

Rodrigo Mussi went to Morumbi to honor the duel between São Paulo and Goiás, valid for the 19th round of the Brasileirão.

The São Paulo player met the players when the delegation arrived and even spoke quickly with coach Rogério Ceni.

Rodrigo Mussi also posed for a photo with Rafinha, a player with whom he created a friendly relationship since the drama lived at the end of March.

It was the first appearance of the former BBB at the stadium since the fateful day of the accident, when Rodrigo Mussi watched the duel against Palmeiras in a box next to the also former participant of the program Guilherme Napolitano.

This Saturday, Rodrigo Mussi watched the duel in a box belonging to one of the sponsors of the tricolor team. More details about the former BBB’s return to Morumbi can be seen in a report on Esporte Espetacular, this Sunday.

