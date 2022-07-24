São Paulo rushes to finalize signing and enroll Galoppo in the Copa do Brasil | Sao Paulo

Deadline until Tuesday. This is the date with which São Paulo works to finalize the last details and agree on the signing of midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield. The board is working this weekend with the aim of registering the athlete in the BID in time to have him in the qualifier against América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil.

The first game against the Minas Gerais team is scheduled for Thursday, at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Morumbi. In the regulations, São Paulo has to register Galoppo until Tuesday, 48 hours before the appointment.

The incorporation of reinforcements before the quarterfinals appears as the last window of reinforcements for the Copa do Brasil, which also defined the draw until the decision. Whoever passes from São Paulo x América-MG faces Flamengo or Athletico-PR.

1 of 3 Galoppo, from Banfield, negotiates with São Paulo — Photo: Getty Images Galoppo, from Banfield, negotiates with São Paulo – Photo: Getty Images

Important details remain for the negotiation to be closed with Banfield, such as the value and number of installments, for example. There’s also the final part of the conversation about helping one or more sponsors sign the 23-year-old Argentine.

The optimism in São Paulo continues, so much so that the possibility of the investment being reassessed is not currently being worked on, if the deadline until Tuesday is not met. The club should finalize everything this beginning of the week.

Within São Paulo, the deal is expected to be concluded in time to count on Galoppo in the three tournaments (Copa do Brasil, Sudamericana and Brasileirão).

It is estimated an investment in the house of 6 million dollars (R$ 32.6 million) to ensure the hiring of the midfielder, who would arrive as the main reinforcement of the season due to the high cost. This amount has not yet been closed, according to reports from within São Paulo.

Giuliano Galoppo is in Brazil and awaits the conclusion of this pending to sign a contract. Between the athlete and the Tricolor, everything is practically right for an agreement that can reach five years.

2 of 3 Galoppo is already in Brazil and is waiting to sign with Tricolor — Photo: Reproduction / social networks Galoppo is already in Brazil and is waiting to sign with Tricolor — Photo: Reproduction / social networks

Recently praised by Rogério Ceni for his versatility, Galoppo is also seen as a potential resale player, with a level to attract the attention of European clubs. São Paulo is also targeting investment by projecting a possible return in the future.

So far, Tricolor has announced the hiring of Marcos Guilherme for the mid-season window. The striker even made his debut for the Morumbi club in last Wednesday’s duel against Internacional, for the Brazilian Championship.

The shirt 95, for having defended Santos in the Copa do Brasil, only reinforces São Paulo in Serie A and in the South American. Therefore, for Thursday, Rogério Ceni’s coaching staff will not be able to count on Marcos Guilherme to face América-MG.

