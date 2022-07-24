Secret Invasion gets logo, date and trailer at SDCC 2022; description

Secret Invasion finally won a premiere preview. Today, on the panel of Marvelat San Diego Comic-Con 2022it was announced that the new Disney+ acronym series will launch in the first half of 2023.

In addition, the first official logo of the production was also revealed. Check out:

And, finally, the first trailer was shown exclusively to the panel staff. the reporter Mariana Canhisares sent a description:

“Tense and action-packed, the preview shows Nick Fury’s return to Earth after years in exile in space. Maria Hill says that she tried to call him several times, but he always ignored her. This time, according to him, it’s different: he’s what’s left between them and what they want.

The trailer never makes clear what this object of desire is, but it is noticeable how it mobilizes characters from all corners. We see glimpses of War Machine, Everett Ross dodging and Talos facing off against the villain (and his many copies) of Kingsley Ben-Adir, as well as Emilia Clarke in action with a revolver, and Olivia Colman in a position of power.“

the cast of Secret Invasion currently has Ben Mendelsohnreprising the role of Talos; Cobie Smuldersagain as Maria Hill; Don Cheadle as the War Machine; and the trio Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarkewhich will debut in the MCU.

The plot follows that of captain marvel, when Nick Fury discovers the existence of the Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race led by Talos. One of the biggest Marvel Comics events of the last twenty years, Secret Invasion shows the Skrulls infiltrating Earth.

