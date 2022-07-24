Secret Invasion | Marvel backs out of Regé-Jean Page involvement

Audiences were very excited to realize that Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton, The Hidden Agent) had been cast in Secret Invasion, but it looks like it was just a miscommunication.

In an official note, Marvel Studios backtracked, clarifying the situation.

“Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. The two are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. A previous cast list incorrectly also included Regé-Jean Page.”

Some fans speculate that Page is involved in the series, and the intention would be to keep it a secret until the premiere.

Our original story has also been updated.

The series will arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis YuSecret Invasion is originally a comic book series that hit stores in 2008 where the Skrull alien race infiltrates the superhero community.

The main cast of the adaptation has Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) reprising their roles of Nick Fury and Talos, respectively, as well as Cobie Smulders (The Avengers), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The passenger), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Emily Clarke (Game of Thrones).