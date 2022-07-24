Secret Invasion: Series Will Explore Nick Fury’s Life Outside the Shield

First series of Phase 5 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Secret Invasion will showcase one of fans’ most beloved characters in a way audiences have never seen. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), responsible for uniting the Avengers, will have his life outside the Shield finally explored.

“What does he do to relax? If he ever manages to relax for once in his life. What are his hobbies? Does he have a family? How was his past? The writers really delved into Nick Fury’s life on the show.” Cobie Smulders, interpreter of Maria Hill. It even looks like a Globo reporterhuh?

The eternal Robin from How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014) also spoke to Entertainment Weekly that she felt she was able to explore new layers of her character in Secret Invasion. “It was really cool to be able to shoot scenes with Sam [L. Jackson] where we weren’t just saying, ‘How are we going to get the thing to fix that other thing?’” she teased.

“The best part of the show is that it gave us the opportunity to show more of these characters, to really explore their relationship with each other. We can show some of the dynamics that we have behind the camera”, promised the actress.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot), Secret Invasion will show how the Skrulls infiltrated important organizations across the planet. In addition to Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, the cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, who returns to play Talos. Among the news are Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page, who was announced as part of the series, apparently will not be in the cast. Marvel had to correct the information and make it clear that the heartthrob was placed on the list by mistake. strange, huh?

The premiere of Secret Invasion will take place in the spring of the Northern Hemisphere – that is, between March and May of next year.