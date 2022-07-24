See the best times to post on Instagram

These days, maintaining a steady presence on Instagram can be a great way for your business to reach your target audience. However, in addition to interesting and attention-grabbing publications, posting at appropriate times is essential to achieve even more reach.

So, for you to know the best times to post on Instagram, we made a complete article on the subject. Check it out below!

What is the best time to post to the Instagram feed?

In recent years, some research has shown the times that, on average, Instagram posts had the most engagement and views. According to a study by Sprout Social — an American software developer —, the best time to post is between 11:00 and 14:00time when many people are having lunch.

However, research also showed that posts made at 5:00 am between Tuesday and Friday performed excellently. That’s because users tend to use their cell phone right when they wake up, viewing recent publications.

Check out Sprout Social’s data in full:

(Source: Sprout Social/Reproduction)Source: Sprout Social

To facilitate the interpretation, let’s translate some information from the image. The data is organized by day of the week, where “monday” is Monday and “sunday” is Sunday. In addition, the less intense coloration, called “Lowest Engagement”shows the times of low engagement, while the most intense coloring, called “Highest Engagement”shows the peak times.

As you can see in the infographic, the data also show that Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the best days to postwhile on weekends, especially on Sunday, posting important content may not be the best choice.

Although the analysis offers a guide for companies to plan the best time to make their publications, another crucial point must be considered: the consumption mode of their target audience. After all, human beings are multiple and have different ways of consuming content according to age, gender, profession and education.

Example: if a company wants to target its content to university students, it needs to consider the time when most students will be in class, as well as the time range when these individuals use the social network the most. do you agree?

For this, you need to know your persona, combining your product with an excellent marketing plan.

What is the best time to post on Instagram Stories?

As in the previous topic, the best time to post on Instagram Stories is during the period when the public uses the platform the most. On some occasions, posting to stories can even help with feed post engagementsince users may feel motivated to visit the profile.

The same logic works for new social network tools, such as Instagram Reels, which came to the platform after the great success that TikTok has had in recent years.

It is worth remembering that we are not considering boosted posts, that is, posts that are paid for Instagram to deliver them to even more people.

After all, how to define the best time to post on your Instagram?

(Source: Unsplash/Play)Source: Unsplash

Analyzing the performance of content already posted on the profile is the best way to define the ideal time to post on Instagram. This is because, as stated above, although some schedules on the platform have on average a better performance than others, it all depends on how your target audience consumes.

Therefore, it is essential that companies or influencers convert your profile on the social network to the business accountwhich will make the performance data of your posts available for analysis.

Performing the conversion is a very simple process, just follow the steps below:

On the Instagram homepage, click your profile icon in the bottom right corner. Then select the three bars that are located in the upper right corner. Click on “Account” and scroll down to the bottom. Select “Switch to professional account” and confirm the procedure;. Ready! Your account has already been converted and you will now have access to the new functions.

After the procedure, you will be able to view several information about user behavior that consume your content. To do this, just enter your profile and click on the tab “Insights”.

Instagram will automatically show you data about the accounts reached, the performance of new followers, as well as the times when your posts were most viewed and interacted with.

This whole process is important for corporations and content creators to create a strategic marketing plan to promote their content and have a chance to profit from the social network.

Did you like the article? Then follow TecMundo so you don’t miss any news!