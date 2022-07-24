Self-taught artist turns doodles into perfect celebrity portraits

Filipino artist Arsenic Junior is one of those illustrators capable of astonishing those who see his drawings, for the wealth of detail with which he manages to perfectly reproduce the faces of the famous and famous he portrays. His technique, however, makes use of something that is normally seen as the opposite of impeccable drawing: doodles.

– Dyslexic artist turns doodle into art with fantastic drawings

To create the almost hyper-realistic portraits of celebrities, Arsenic uses tangles of lines that appear more random. Seen up close, the features look like a child scratching scribbles on paper: the result, however, is a perfect face. Self-taught, the young man is inspired by the world of pop culture, cinema and music to develop his immense portfolio.

-Artist uses just one Bic to create hyperrealistic drawings that look like photographs

It is a veritable collection of famous faces that come to life from their scrawled lines. Personalities such as Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson, Keanu Reeves, Angelina Jolie, Post Malone, Emma Stone, John Lennon and many more are part of Arsenic’s portrait repertoire.

-The invention of the ballpoint pen, which revolutionized writing before computers

The artist recently completed a year-long challenge, posting 365 portraits, one each day, over the period. The results were posted on his social networks, which also bring videos revealing the process and the immense talent of the Filipino illustrator, capable of transforming the mess into an incredible drawing.