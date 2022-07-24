Sentenced to death, Chinese is executed for killing ex-wife during live on social network

Sentenced to death for the murder of his ex-wife, Chinese Tang Lu was executed for the crime on Saturday morning, according to the Ngawa and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture. The crime happened in September 2020, when the man poured gasoline and set 30-year-old Lhamo on fire as she was broadcasting online on social media.

The jury that sentenced the man considered that Tang Lu committed an intentional murder in an “extremely cruel” way. He even appealed the decision, but lost the appeal in January this year.

Lhamo, who belonged to the Tibetan ethnic minority, died weeks after the attack. Her death provoked a strong reaction in China: a day later, President Xi Jiping, during a speech at the UN, said that protecting women’s rights should be a “national priority”.

She was quite popular in the Sichuan region and had hundreds of thousands of followers on the Douyin app, the Chinese version of TikTok. She used to share scenes of her daily life in the countryside, picking herbs, hiking in the mountains, cooking and working in her home, where she lived with her husband and two children.

The videos did not, however, show that the woman was in a violent and abusive relationship. The couple broke up about three months before the murder. She had to get divorced twice. In the first separation, her partner forced her to accept a second marriage after trying to murder the couple’s children.

Lhamo was attacked during a live video in the kitchen of her father’s house. Hundreds of people heard her scream before the broadcast was interrupted. The woman’s sister, Dolma, was the one who found her injured in the house and took her to a health unit, where it was found that the victim had burns on 90% of her body. She spent about two weeks in the hospital, but did not survive her injuries.