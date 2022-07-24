Shantal Verdelho’s jewelry store is robbed: ‘I’m going after whoever made it’ | TV & Famous

The digital influencer Shantal Verdelho shared in their stories that your jewelry store stock was all stolen and destroyed this Monday, 6/6, months after having his house invaded. The businesswoman had organized the stock to open her Zion brand store in São Paulo. What a sadness! 😓 On the networks, she lamented:
“I wanted to protect the robbery of my house, I was afraid, but protecting it made it so that nothing was discovered. They messed with my things and I let it go, but now they messed with my family and my family’s things and I’m going after it. of one who made even the fifth of hells.”
Shantal shares photos of her jewelry store robbery — Photo: Instagram
In the images taken by the businesswoman herself, it is possible to see that the entire place has been turned over and empty, without any of the valuable pieces.
And it’s not the first time the influencer go through it! Recently, Shantal had her home broken into and robbed while traveling with her family.. During the robbery, the robbers took personal jewelry and luxury designer bags. At the time, the businesswoman even preferred not to celebrate her birthday in order to shield the house.