Simon Pegg explains why he would NOT want to act in Marvel

the films of marvel studios became synonymous with millionaire and even billionaire box office, and also served as catapults in the careers of some actors.

Because of this, many artists dream of being part of the MCU.

But this is not the case for Simon Peggknown for his role as Benji Dunn in the franchise ‘Mission Impossible’.

During an interview for the newsweek, the star was asked if he would like to act in a film by the studio, to which he replied:

“I kind of want to do more adult things in the future. I Think ‘Mission Impossible‘ is a very adult franchise. I think it’s a franchise that targets fewer kids, but I want to put a little more into the drama.”

The star also mentioned the lengthy contracts that actors are subjected to to be a part of the MCU.

“I’m in no rush to get into the MCU or anything. I kind of feel like I want to be a little freer too. One thing that scares me is that you sign an extensive contract and you are stuck with it for years, and that can be a little restrictive.”

please note that Pegg is already part of a universe of heroes in the series ‘the boys‘, in which he plays the father of Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid).

A curiosity is that Hughie from the comics was inspired by Pegg’s appearance, but those responsible for the adaptation thought he was too old to bring the character to life on TV.

Remembering that the next movie of the star is ‘Mission Impossible 7‘.

According to FSKa German film rating company, the trailer for the long-awaited sequel is closer than we think.

The site in question recently tagged the video as age 12+, which indicates that the Paramount Pictures is more than ready to finally show it off to the world.

It is worth remembering that the first teaser was shown during the CinemaConevent we attended: it starts with Tom Cruise, who returns as Ethan Hunt, fighting for his life on a plane while flying over a canyon in South Africa. Then, a mysterious voice warns him that “his days of fighting for the greater good are over” and that he “must choose a side”.

‘Mission Impossible 7‘ is scheduled to debut on July 14, 2023. Already ‘Mission Impossible 8‘ will arrive almost a year later, in June 28, 2024.

The cast of the new film has the return of Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Klementieff and Hayley Atwell are part of the new additions, alongside Rob Delaney (‘Deadpool 2’), Charles Parnell (‘Top Gun: Maverick’)Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’), Mark Gatiss (‘Sherlock’) and Cary Elwes (‘Stranger Things’).

the veteran actor Henry Czerny has also been confirmed for the feature film and will reprise his role as Kittridge, 25 years after his last appearance in the franchise.

No details about the narrative were revealed.

