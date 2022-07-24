SmartSSD is Samsung’s smart SSD that reduces CPU usage by up to 97% – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

Have you ever heard of smart SSD? Well, know that the Samsung just announced such a device. And second generation! The new SmartSSD, as it is called, can consume up to 70% less power and reduce processor usage by up to 97% compared to a conventional SSD. The novelty is the result of a partnership with AMD Xilinx.

Second-generation SmartSSD (image: publicity/Samsung)

What makes the Samsung SmartSSD classed as a smart storage drive is its ability to process data on its own. This is done through a partnership with Xilinx, a company acquired by AMD in 2020.

AMD closed the deal because Xilinx specializes in FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) chips. Units of the type can have their circuits programmed to perform very specific tasks.

Well, SmartSSD is equipped with an FPGA chip from the Xilinx Versal family. The chip is made up of cores with Arm technology and has the function of performing certain types of processing to reduce data transfer between the SSD and the CPU.

Samsung SmartSSD: more performance, less consumption

You know, the processor has to continually communicate with the RAM memory and storage units to allow the computer to perform its tasks. The problem is that this communication has its bottlenecks, even though there are technologies that optimize the computer’s data flow, such as PCI Express.

By processing certain types of data on its own, SmartSSD lessens the need for transfers between components. The effect is freeing up bandwidth for streaming other data types, lowering latency, and even reducing power consumption.

Second-generation SmartSSD (image: publicity/Samsung)

According to Samsung, the second-generation SmartSSD can, in comparison to conventional SSDs:

reduce energy consumption by up to 70%;

reduce processing time for database queries by about 50%;

reduce CPU utilization by up to 97% (freeing up the processor for other tasks).

But it’s good not to get too excited. This type of device is not designed for personal computers. As Samsung itself made clear in 2020, at the launch of the first generation, SmartSSD is intended for professional applications that handle large volumes of data. Among them are Business Intelligence systems and Big Data services.

Storage capacities and other technical characteristics of the second generation of Samsung SmartSSD have not yet been revealed.